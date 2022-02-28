 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stockton baseball team opens season with doubleheader sweep

John Perinno got four hits, including the 100th of his career, as Stockton University opened the baseball season with a doubleheader sweep of Penn College on Sunday in Galloway Township.

The Ospreys won the opener 5-4 in 11 innings. They won the second game, shortened to six innings due to darkness, 1-0.

Perrino, a senior infielder, went 4 for 8 with three RBIs and three stolen bases in the two games. He got the milestone hit in the first game and knocked in the game-winner in both games.

In his first two college games, Tucker Elder stole five bases and scored four runs to go with two hits three walks.

Stockton trailed 4-1 entering the bottom of the ninth in the first game before rallying for three runs on three hits. In the 11th, Elder, a freshman outfielder, walked, took second on a wild pitch, stole stole third and scored the winning run on a Perrino single.

Phil Santa Maria (ACIT) pitched two scoreless, hitless innings to earn the win in his Stockton debut. Santa Maria, a transfer from Atlantic Cape Community College, struck out four.

In the second game, Mike Schiattarella (Southern Reg. H.S.) struck out a career-high 13 batters in two-hit shutout. 

Stockton also was quiet on offense, getting just four hits, but Elder tripled leading off the third and scored the only run on Perinno's sacrifice fly.

The Ospreys will host Alvernia University at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

