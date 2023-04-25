The Stockton University baseball team withstood FDU-Florham's four-run uprising in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday to win 8-7, the Ospreys' 20th victory of the season.

The Ospreys improved to 20-16 with the nonconference victory, their first season with at least 20 wins since 2013. The Devils dropped to 7-29.

Jordan Nitti went 2 for 5, drove in one run and scored one for Stockton. Nick Avagnano singled in two runs during the Ospreys' four-run fifth inning. Max Kaplan doubled, walked three times, scored twice and drove in one. Antonio Gatti scored twice. Frank Bellezza tripled.

Phil Santa Maria (ACIT), one of seven Stockton pitchers who got in the game, pitched two scoreless innings to earn his first win of the year. Kyle Cipolla got the save.

Stockton will host Rowan, ranked 18th in the nation, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Softball: The Ospreys split a New Jersey Athletic Conference doubleheader with Rutgers-Camden, winning 2-0 and losing 4-3, in Galloway Township.

It was the final home doubleheader of the regular season for the Ospreys (18-16, 10-6). Rutgers-Camden is 10-22 (7-9).

In the first game, Stockton's Nerina Tramp pitched her second consecutive shutout, extending her streak of scoreless innings to 15. She allowed two hits, walked one and struck out seven. Tramp did not allow a runner to get past second base.

Jenna Patterson singled and doubled for two of the Ospreys' four hits. Michaela Luyber doubled, drove in one run, scored one and was hit by a pitch.

In the second game, Megan Sears hit a two-run home run for Stockton, her third homer of the season. Vanessa Tancini and Kayla Posten each got two hits and scored once. Charli Czaczkowski also had two hits.

Stevie Unger pitched two scoreless, hitless innings of relief to keep the Ospreys close. She walked one and struck out one.

The Ospreys will play a nonconference doubleheader against Arcadia University at 4 p.m. Thursday in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

Women's lacrosse: Rowan defeated the Ospreys 19-8 in an NJAC game.

Stockton fell to 11-4 (2-2); the Pros improved to 12-4 (3-1).

Isabella Marinello led the Ospreys with five points — three goals and two assists. Emily Deworsop scored twice. Mary Meduri, Brianna Robinson (Middle Township H.S.) and Aubrey Giordano each scored once. Stockton's Lexie Jackson (Barnegat) led both teams with eight draw controls. Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Reg.) had six. Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made four saves.

Rowan led 9-5 after the first half.

The Ospreys' final game of the regular season will be at Kean University at 1 p.m. Saturday.