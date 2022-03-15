Stockton baseball team falls to unbeaten NYY in Florida: Roundup

The unbeaten New York University baseball team led throughout and beat Stockton University 11-6 on Tuesday in Auburndale, Florida.

Stockton (6-4-1) had six hits. The Ospreys trailed 5-0 before getting a run in the top of the sixth inning when John Perrino scored on an error. Stockton added two runs in the seventh as Thomas Elgrim scored on a wild pitch and Luke Fabrizzi cut the lead to 8-2 when he scored on a groundout.

The Ospreys scored three runs in the eighth on RBI singles by Jordan Nitti and Giovanni Sciarrotta, and a sacrifice fly by Elgrim.

Grant Berman went 3 for 5 for NYU (5-0) with a double, a triple, two runs and three RBIs.

On Monday in Auburndale, Stockton defeated Stevenson University 12-9.

Elgrim went 3 for 5, including two triples, with five RBIs

The Ospreys pounded out 14 hits. Perrino was 3 for 6 with a double and two runs, and Nitti added two hits and two RBIs. Dominic Meleo and Fabrizzi each had two hits.

Ospreys freshman starting pitcher Chris Gonzalez went five innings and got the win. He allowed four hits, five runs (three earned) and two walks. He struck out one.

Stockton scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to go up 7-5 and increased the lead to 12-6 in the top of the eighth.

Softball: The Ospreys (4-2) split two games for the second day in a row, beating SUNY Plattsburgh 14-3 and losing to The College of Wooster 9-5 on Monday.

Both games were in Clermont, Florida.

Stockton collected 16 hits in the first game. Lily James went 3 for 5 with a double and two runs, and Michaela Luyber was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs. Brianna Segnello added two hits, three runs and two RBIs, and Madison Kelly and Gabrielle Barranger each had two hits, a run and an RBI.

Winning pitcher Stevie Unger gave up four hits and struck out six.

Stockton’s Kayla Posten, Gracie Meyer and Megan Dignam each had three hits in the second game. Wooster took a 5-0 lead, but the Ospreys tied it at 5-5 with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jenna Patterson’s two-run triple was the key hit. Wooster scored four runs on four hits and a walk in the top of the seventh to win it.

Tennis: Stockton’s Elena Nunez, Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) and Audrey van Schalkwyk each won in singles and doubles as the unbeaten Ospreys beat Principia College 6-3 in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Stockton improved to 6-0.

Kierstyn Fenimore also won in singles. The doubles team of Nunez and van Schalkwyk won 8-7, and the team of Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) and Pasquale won 8-2.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.