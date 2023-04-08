Kevin Novobilsky homered in both ends of a doubleheader to help the Stockton University baseball team end a busy week with a sweep of New Jersey City University on Saturday.

The Ospreys won the New Jersey Athletic Conference matchup 6-1 and 12-9. Stockton improved to 15-10 (3-0). The visitors fell to 10-14 (1-4).

Novobilsky, Robbie Ford and Luke Fabrizzi each hot a total of three hits. Antonio Sansone earned the second win of his freshman season. He gave up two hits, one run and struck out seven in six innings.

In the second game, the teams combined for 24 hits. The Ospreys' Reece Miller got his third save of the season with two shutout innings. He struck out three. Stephen DeMilio (Pinelands Regional H.S.) got his second victory.

Max Kaplan scored three runs for the Ospreys. Tucker Elder scored two. Robbie Ford drove in three runs.

Softball: The Ospreys swept Kean University at home, 4-1 and 9-1 in five innings, to give coach Mayreen Hering her 150th career victory.

In her eighth season at Stockton, Hering has a record of 150-121-1, a .553 winning percentage.

For the season, Stockton improved to 11-13 (3-3). The Cougars dropped to 17-9 (2-4).

In the first game, Michaela Luyber went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Stockton. Kayla Posten hit her second home run of the season, a two-run shot. Lilly James also had two hits and scored. Madison Manera got two hits, the first multi-hit game of the freshman's career.

Nicole Smith gave up six hits, no walks and struck out two to earn her third victory of the season. She got 13 groundouts.

In the second game, Charli Czaczkowski got two hits, drove in three runs and scored one. Vanessa Tancini contributed two hits, two runs and an RBI. Jenna Patterson was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a walk. Gabrielle Barranger and Tancini scored two runs each.

Nerina Tramp got her team-best fifth win of the season. She struck out five.

Tennis: The Ospreys got their first NJAC win of the season with a 9-0 rout of host Kean University.

The Ospreys improved to 8-3 (1-1). Kean dropped to 4-3 (0-3).

Sarb Devi (Absegami) won her singles match 6-0, 6-0. Kierstyn Fenimore and Jenna Bryszewski each won their singles matches 6-0, 6-1. Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) and Audrey van Schalkwyk won their singles matches 6-1, 6-0. Lily Muir won hers 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Devi and Muir teamed up for an 8-2 win. Van Schalkwyk and Pasquale won their match 8-0. Bryszewski and Fenimore won 8-1.

Golf: The Ospreys finished second in the two-day Drew Collegiate Classic at Flanders Valley Golf Club in Mount Olive Township, Morris County

Drew won with a total of 688. Stockton had an 850. Cabrini was third with an 852. Individual golfers from Goucher and Lafayette also competed, making a total of 17 competitors.

Stockton's top performer was Ella van Schalkwyk, who finished tied for sixth with an 89-89—178. Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) shot a 101 on Friday and a 96 on Saturday to finished 11th. Tamara Farrow (Middle Township) shot a 108-106—214 to tie for 12th. Bowman and Farrow each shot their best round of the season Saturday. Lauren Youngblood shot a 127-122—251.

Men’s lacrosse: Reegan Capozzoli scored a team-leading five goals to lead the Ospreys to a 19-14 victory over Mary Washington in a Coastal Lacrosse Conference game.

Capozzoli added three ground balls and an assist. Dante Poli scored four for the Ospreys (9-3, 1-1). Ryan Anderson had three assists. Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City H.S.), Stanley Kolimago and Luc Swedlund each scored two. Swedlund added three assists. Tyler Horvath led with 11 ground balls and was 2 for 36 on faceoffs. Colin Bernstein made 14 saves.

J.D. Nozemack scored three for Mary Washington.​

Track and field: Stockton won 14 events, nine by the women’s team and five by the men’s team at the Osprey Open in Galloway Township.

Kayla Kass won the women’s 800 meters (2:19.58) and Emma Petrolia took the 400 hurdles in 1:06.63. The two combined with Emma Conroy and Lauren Maldonado (Egg Harbor Township) to win the 4x400 relay (4:12.73). Ashanae Morrison won the 100 meters in 12.55. Morrison, Conroy, Khristina Washington (Hammonton) and Kaylee Apple won the 4x100 (50.31). Shahyan Abraham took the shot put (13.57 meters). Megan Campanile (Southern Regional) captured the javelin (38.77 meters). Michaela Pomatto (Egg Harbor Township) won the discus (38.66). Susann Foley tied for first in the high jump (1.57 meters).

For the Stockton men, Carson Latham won the 200 meters in 22.08. Cooper Knorr took the 1,500 in 3:59.49. Brandon Shymanski was first in the 5,000 meters (15:45.15). Stockton’s Anthony Gentile (Lower Cape May Regional), Ryan Fisher (Barnegat), Greg Lordi and Ian Adjangba won the 4x400 (3:32.75). Connor Wright (Hammonton) tied for first in the high jump (1.81 meters).

Women’s lacrosse: Stockton won its NJAC opener, beating Ramapo 21-5 in Mahwah. The Ospreys climbed to 10-2 overall. The Roadrunners dropped to 4-6 (0-1). Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Reg.), Isabella Marinello, Lilly Alessandro and Mary Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy) scored three goals each, and seven other Ospreys scored at least one. Marinello also had two assists. Lucy Sullivan had a game-high four assists. Drew Coxson led the Stockton defense with six ground balls and set a team record with six caused turnovers. Aubrey Giordano, Lexie Jackson (Barnegat) and Margot Costello each got two goals. Goalkeepers Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Twp.) and Daniella Elliott each played one half. Hawkes made two saves, Elliott one. Stockton led 13-4 at halftime.