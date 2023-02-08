The Stockton University baseball team was dubbed the dark horse in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Preseason Poll, which is voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches.

Rowan, No. 11 in the D3baseball.com national preseason poll after a 33-10 record last season and trip to the NCAA Super Regional, grabbed seven first-place votes and is projected as the favorite entering the 2023 season.

Reigning NJAC champion William Paterson had three first-place votes and is predicted to finish second. Kean is projected to finish third, Montclair State fourth, The College of New Jersey fifth and Ramapo sixth.

The Ospreys are projected to finish seventh.

Last season, the Ospreys went 16-23-1 (6-12 NJAC). The Ospreys return some key players, including Jordan Nitti and Tucker Elder. In 2022, Nitti led Stockton with a .379 batting average and 28 RBI. Elder was second on the team with a .339 batting average while also stealing a team-high 17 bases.

Mike Schiattarella (Southern Regional High School) also returns after leading Stockton with a 3.21 ERA in 67.1 innings and 80 strikeouts. Phil Santa Maria (ACIT) returns after posting a 2.81 ERA in 32.0 innings.