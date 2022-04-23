Stockton baseball rallies in 11th to win: Roundup

The Stockton University baseball team scored three runs In the bottom of the 11th inning and beat visiting Montclair State University 11-10 Saturday in the first game of a New Jersey Athletic Conference doubleheader.

The Red Hawks scored two runs in the top of the 11th to go up 10-8. In the bottom of the inning, Stockton’s Thomas Elgrim had a bunt single and a throwing error let in two runs to tie it. Elgrim scored the winning run on Tommy Talbot’s sacrifice fly.

Jordan Nitti went 4 for 6 with three runs for the Ospreys (14-19-1) and Elgrim was 3 for 5 with a run and three RBIs. Ryan Mihlebach had a double and a single, and Sam Nieves and Luke Fabrizzi each had two hits. Kyle Cipolla (1-0), the fourth Stockton pitcher, picked up the win. Montclair State dropped to 26-8.

Softball: The Ospreys scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat William Paterson University 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. Megan Dignam singled up the middle to score Michaela Luyber with the winning run.

Stockton improved to 19-14, and the Pioneers fell to 14-16.

William Paterson scored one run in each of the first three innings, but the Ospreys tied it with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Lilly James hit a two-run double and another run scored when Charli Czaczkowski reached on an error.

Stockton had six hits, including a triple by Gracie Meyer. Winning pitcher Samantha McErlane (7-8) worked the final four innings. She allowed no runs and no hits, walked one and struck out three.

Men’s lacrosse: The Ospreys overpowered winless Keystone College 24-2 in La Plume, Pennsylvania, for its 10th win in a row.

Stockton (12-2) led 16-0 at halftime. Luc Swedlund scored four goals, and Reegan Capozzoli and Colin Hopkins added three apiece. Maximillion Matthies, Nick Grande and Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City) scored two goals apiece. Keystone dropped to 0-9.

On Friday, Swedlund broke the 300-point mark for his career as the Ospreys beat host Arcadia University 21-10 in a nonconference game in Glenside, Pennsylvania. It was Stockton’s ninth straight victory.

Swedlund, a senior attack, scored six goals and had two assists for eight points and became the first Osprey to achieve the 300-point milestone.

Stockton led 12-8 after three quarters and pulled away with nine goals in the final 15 minutes. Arcadia fell to 10-4.

Dante Poli scored four goals for the Ospreys, and Reegan Capozzoli and Connor Albrecht contributed three apiece. Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City) scored twice and Tyler Horvath and Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City) had one apiece.

Horvath won the opening faceoff and went right up the field to score the first goal just seven seconds into the game. He won 23 of 34 faceoffs and scooped up a game-high 10 ground balls.

Stockton goalie Eric Lindskog played into the 33rd minute and made six saves. Matt Rotola was in goal more than 27 minutes and had three saves.

For the Knights, Billy Burton, Brian Albertsen and Sean Connolly each scored two goals.

