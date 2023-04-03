The Ramapo College baseball team beat host Stockton University 8-0 on Monday in Galloway Township to snap the Ospreys' four-game winning streak.
Stockton, which had beaten Ramapo 9-2 on Sunday, fell to 12-8 overall and 1-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Ramapo improved to 12-7 and 1-1 in the conference.
The Roadrunners scored two unearned runs in the first inning, and added one in the second, one in the fifth and four in the seventh. Justin Garthaffner hit a three-run homer. Winning pitcher Jack Martin went six innings.
Stockton had four hits, by Antonio Gatti, Kevin Novobilsky, Tucker Elder and Michael Antonucci. Stockton starter Stephen DeMilio (1-2) took the loss. Reliever Niko Logothetis pitched two and two-thirds shutout innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts.
