The Stockton University baseball team lost 6-3 to visiting Kean in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Thursday.

Jordan Nitti, Kevin Novobilsky and Cooper Fiore each had two hits for Stockton, which fell to 13-9 overall and 1-2 in the NJAC. Fiore extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

Stockton took a 2-1 lead in the third inning, when Nitti singled and Novobilsky doubled to put runners on second and third. Nitti scored on a balk, and Max Kaplan drove in Novobilsky. Kean tied the game 2-2 in the fourth and then went up 5-2 in the fifth.

Tucker Elder homered in the seventh inning for Stockton. Losing pitcher Zack McCabe allowed five runs, three earned, and struck out one in five innings.

Kean (13-11 overall, 2-1 NJAC) hit six doubles, including two by Josh Jackson. Gianni Marano allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out two in eight innings for the Cougars.

Women's tennis: Stockton lost 7-2 to Drew University in a nonconference match Wednesday.

Brynn Bowman (Ocean City H.S.) and Kierstyn Fenimore won third doubles for the Ospreys (7-3). The duo defeated Courtney Bresler and Danielle DelRosso 8-2. Stockton's Audrey van Schalkwyk won fourth singles in a tiebreaker. She defeated Sanne Bloemenda 2-6, 6-2, 10-4.

Bowman and Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) each won a set of their singles matches before falling in tiebreakers

Drew improved to 9-1.