The Stockton University baseball team began its eight-game trip in Florida with a 5-2 loss to Beloit College (Wisconsin) on Saturday in Auburndale, Florida.
Stockton freshman Kevin Novobilsky hit a solo homer in the sixth inning, his first collegiate homer. Jordan Nitti had two hits for Stockton (3-4), and Antonio Gatti doubled.
Novobilsky scored to make it 1-0 in the top of the first inning. He walked, took third on Nitti’s single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Gatti. Beloit (1-0) scored twice in the bottom of the first inning and led the rest of the way as it added a run in the fourth.
Novobilsky led off the sixth inning with a solo homer that cut the Beloit lead to 3-2.
Mike Schiattarella (Southern Regional) took the loss. Schiattarella (0-1) worked six innings, gave up eight hits and three runs, struck out six and walked one. Beloit, which scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings, totaled 12 hits.
