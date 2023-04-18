The Stockton University baseball team scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat visiting Penn State-Abington 6-5 on Tuesday in Galloway Township.
The score was tied at 5-5 in the ninth and Stockton’s Austin Beard hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Gavin Malave with the winning run.
The victory put Stockton at 18-13 on the season. Penn State-Abington dropped to 14-16.
Stockton freshman Kevin Novobilsky went 3 for 5 with a run, and Nick Avagnano was 2 for 2 with two doubles, a run and an RBI. Frank Bellezza went 2 for 4 with a two-run triple, and Luke Fabrizzi was 2 for 3 with two runs. Robbie Ford (1-0) was the winning pitcher in relief.
Zach Morales went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer for the Nittany Lions.
Softball: The Ospreys dropped a doubleheader to 15th-ranked Rowan University (29-3), the New Jersey Athletic Conference leader at 12-0.
Rowan beat host Stockton 5-4 in eight inning and then 5-1 in the second game. Stockton fell to 15-15 (7-5).
The doubleheader was played in memory of Stephanie Allocco as part of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Strikeout Cancer program. Allocco was an All-American softball player at Rowan and then an assistant coach at Stockton who died of cancer in 2021.
Rowan’s Abigail Pawlowski scored the winning run in the first game on a throwing error in the top of the eighth inning.
Stockton’s Lilly James went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Regan Mendick hit a two-run single. Stockton pitcher Jenna Crampton (4-4) worked the last five innings in relief and gave up one run on three hits, with five strikeouts and three walks.
Rowan pitcher Rylee Lutz (16-2) went the distance. She gave up four hits, walked three and struck out 14. Payton MacNair was 3 for 4 for the Profs.
Stockton had eight hits in the second game but scored only one run in the first inning. Kayla Posten went 2 for 4, and James went 1 for 3 with a run. Michaela Luyber was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Stockton pitcher Nerina Tramp (8-7) went the distance, allowed nine hits, struck out five and walked three.
Women’s golf: Stockton played in a tri-match with host Drew University and Cabrini University at Spring Brook Country Club in Morristown. Stockton’s Ella van Schalkwyk scored a 107 for seventh place out of 12 players. Tamara Farrow, a Middle Township graduate, finished eighth with a 110, and Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) placed ninth with a 112.
Drew’s Kayla Diaz was the individual winner with nine-over-par 81.
