Eight different Stockton University baseball players produced extra-base hits Tuesday in a 12-1 victory over Penn State Abington in a nonconference game.

Stockton (13-8) finished with 15 hits, including five doubles and three homers. Freshman Antonio Gatti hit his first career homer, and Tucker Elder and Kevin Novobilsky also homered.

Gatti and Elder were two of the five Ospreys with two hits. Jordan Nitti, Luke Fabrizz and freshman C.J. Fredericks were the other three with two hits. Nitti and Fabrizzi each doubled. Stockton led 7-0 after the fourth inning and added four more runs in the fifth.

Robert Jeans earned the win. He struck out five and allowed three hits in three innings.

Women's golf: The Ospreys hosted the Stockton Spring Invitational at LBI National Golf Club on Tuesday and finished second with a team score of 423. Drew University won with 343, and Cabrini was third with 434.

Ella van Schalkwyk led Stockton with an individual score of 96, tied for sixth out of 15 golfers. The junior shot a 47 on the back nine. Tamara Farrow (Middle Township H.S.) shot a 101. She made three pars, two coming on the front nine.

Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) shot a 102, including two pars. Lauren Youngblood rounded out Stockton's top four with a 124, including one par.

Softball: Stockton lost both games in a doubleheader Tuesday against The College of New Jersey, falling 5-2 in the first game and 1-0 in the second.

TCNJ (13-7) scored all five of its runs in the top of the third inning in the first game. Stockton (9-13) scored two in the bottom of the third when Madison Manera singled in Gabrielle Barranger, and then Michaela Luyber scored on a fielder's choice.

Jenna Crampton took the loss. She pitched 2 2/3 innings with one strikeout and five earned runs.

In the second game, TCNJ scored the lone run in the third. For Stockton, Vanessa Tancini had two hits. Nerina Tramp pitched a complete game, struck out three and allowed four hits.