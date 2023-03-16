The Stockton University baseball team evened its record at 6-6 on Thursday with an 8-0 win over SUNY Brockport in Auburndale, Florida. Max Kaplan went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
The Ospreys collected 14 hits, scoring two runs apiece in the first, third, fourth and eighth innings.
Kevin Novobilsky went 2 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs, Jordan Nitti and Antonio Gatti both went 2 for 4, and Tucker Elder tripled. Nick Avagnano added an RBI single and a sacrifice fly.
Winning pitcher Antonio Sansone went five innings, struck out nine and walked two.
Zach Eldred and David Belsito had two hits apiece for Brockport (4-6)
