The Stockton University baseball team beat visiting Ramapo College 9-2 on Sunday in the New Jersey Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Stockton (12-7), which had seven hits, won its fourth straight game and the ninth in its last 11. The Ospreys capitalized on four Ramapo errors, eight walks and three hit batters.

Antonio Gatti had two hits and two runs for Stockton, and Max Kaplan went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and two walks. Tucker Elder added a double, a run, a walk, two RBIs and a stolen base. Kevin Novobilsky and Robbie Ford had RBI singles.

Winning pitcher Mike Schiattarella (Southern Regional) went five innings, gave up two runs and five hits to improve to 4-1.

Softball: The Ospreys (9-11) split a doubleheader with host Ramapo on Sunday, losing 7-3 in the first game and winning the second game 6-4. Charli Czaczkowski led the Ospreys with four hits and three RBIs on the day. Both teams were beginning NJAC play and are 1-1 in the conference. The split left Ramapo at 15-5.

Czaczkowski and Jenna Patterson each singled in the first game and Gabrielle Barranger had a hit and a run. Freshman pitcher Abigail Tunney (Oakcrest) was not involved in the decision but pitched two scoreless innings.

Czaczkowski went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs in the second game, and Lilly James homered. Brianna Segnello added a double and a run. Nicole Smith was the winning pitcher in relief.

Women's crew: Stockton won its heats in the varsity eight and second eight divisions Sunday at the second annual Battle at Brigantine at the Brigantine Yacht Club.

Stockton won its varsity eight heat in 7 minutes, 5.16 seconds against Franklin & Marshall and Cabrini. The Ospreys crew included Emily Latshaw, Amber Hartzell, Madelynn Schina, Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek), Megan Baldwin (Holy Spirit), Gabriella Bates (Southern Regional), Ashley Timm (Egg Harbor Township), Marissa Martinelli and coxswain Lorelei Hendricks.

Only two second-eight crews were entered, and Stockton beat Jefferson with a time of 7:35.04. The Ospreys crew consisted of Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Regional), Katie Kurtz (Cedar Creek), Alexandria Zang, Erin O’Brien, Emily Little (Wildwood), Lexi Kripetz, Ashley Tuesdell, Emma Dyrsten and coxswain Kelley Mason.

Strong winds forced the cancellation of some events in the regatta.

Women's tennis: The Ospreys lost 5-4 to host New Jersey City University on Sunday in the NJAC opener for both teams. Stockton led 2-1 after doubles play but the Gothic Knights won four of six singles matches. Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) led the Ospreys (7-2) with a 6-4, 2-6, (10-3) victory in No. 3 singles and an 8-5 win in second doubles with Audrey van Schalkwyk. Kierstyn Fenimore won 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in No. 6 singles. Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) and Carlee Cristella won 8-6 in No. 3 doubles.

New Jersey City improved to 4-3.