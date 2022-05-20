Stockton athletes perform well at AARTFC Championships

The Stockton University men's track and field team ninth in a field of 41 teams in the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Championships, a two-day meet that ended Thursday at Moravian University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The women's team placed 15th among 44 schools.

The AARTFC Championships featured top competitors from schools in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Stockton's Keith Holland won the men's pole vault with a leap of 4.85 meters to capture his first AARTFC title. Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) finished fifth in the weight throw (55.12). Ian Santiago placed fifth in the triple jump with a season-best 13.87.

Wan and Holland are ranked among the top 10 in NCAA Division III in the hammer throw and pole vault, respectively, and will compete next week in the NCAA D-III championships in Geneva, Ohio.

Devante Greene placed sixth place in the men's 200-meter run in a personal-best 21.81 seconds. Greene, Ryan Fisher (Barnegat), Greg Lordi and Donnie Scott finished sixth in the 4x400 relay in a season-best 3:20.42. Greene, Fisher, Carson Latham and Aidan Burns were sixth in the 4x100 relay in 42.18 seconds.

The Ospreys' Susann Foley tied for second in the women's high jump (1.60). Jessie Klenk finished fourth in the 1,500 run with a personal-best 4 minutes, 47.74 seconds. Jeanmarie Harvey tied for fifth in the pole vault (3.46). Shahyan Abraham placed sixth in the shot put (12.44). Klenk, Jaelyn Barkley, Lauren Maldonado (EHT) and Marlee Tharp (Pinelands Regional) placed sixth sixth in the 4x800 relay in a season-best 9:44.40.

Awards: Two Stockton student-athletes earned College Sports Information Directors of America All-District 2 honors.

Men's lacrosse player Luc Swedlund was named to the CoSIDA Academic Men's At-Large Team, while women's tennis player Audrey van Schalkwyk was named to the Women’s At-Large Team.

Swedlund earned the honor for the third time in his career, becoming the seventh Stockton to do so three times. Van Schalkwyk became the third Stockton women’s tennis player and first since Brynn Buechler in 2017 to earn the honor.

The CoSIDA Academic All-District program recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their performances both athletically and academically. Each athlete who earned the honor advances to the national ballot for the chance to be named an CoSIDA Academic All-American.

Swedlund, a graduate student who majors in education, has a 4.00 GPA. He had a 3.91 GPA as an undergraduate. He finished his career ranked third in goals in NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse history

Van Schalkwyk, a junior, has a 3.99 GPA and majors in mathematics. This season, she went 13-4 in singles and 13-2 in doubles. van Schalkwyk led the Ospreys in doubles wins and finished second on the team in singles victories.

Her career record is 26-10 in singles and 27-6 in doubles.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.