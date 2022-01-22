Stockton athletes have good showing at Gotham Cup

The Stockton University men's and women's indoor track and field teams began a stretch of five meets in 21 days Friday, competing in the Gotham Cup at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York.

It was Stockton's first meet since Dec. 10.

Freshman Carson Latham set a program record and career-best in the 60-meter dash, finishing in 7.08 seconds. He finished 12th out of 64 sprinters. It was just his third collegiate meet.

Keith Holland won the pole vault (4.55) out of a field of 20 competitors. It was the 19th victory of his career (indoor and outdoor combined). Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) finished 12th out of 39 athletes in the weight throw (15.01).

Senior William Gross finished eighth out of 40 in the shot put (13.08), which was second among NCAA Division III competitors. Ian Santiago placed 11th out of 30 in the triple jump (12.39). Erik Ackerman was 12th out of 50 runners in the mile (4:21.32).