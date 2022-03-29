Stockton athletes earn NJAC awards in softball, baseball and track

Two Stockton University freshman outfielders and a distance runner earned New Jersey Athletic Conference recognition Monday night.

The league announced that Brianna Segnello (softball) and Tucker Elder (baseball) each won a Rookie of the Week award. Kierstin Clem, a sophomore, was named the women's Track Athlete of the Week. It was the first NJAC weekly honor for Segnello and Elder. It was also the first outdoor track weekly award for Clem.

In the season-opening Stockton Invite on Saturday, Clem won the 3K in 11 minutes, 3.99 seconds, which was among the 20 fastest times in NCAA Division III this season.

In a March 22 doubleheader sweep of Neumann, Segnello got four hits, including a double. She it .571 for the two games, scored three runs, knocked in two and stole two bases.

In 14 games, Segnello has hit .362. She has gotten multiple hits in four consecutive games.

Leading off in three games, Elder hit .700 (7 for 10) for the week. He homered, hit two doubles, drove in two runs and scored five. He also stole two bases on two attempts.

Elder began this week hitting. 380 with a .544 on-base percentage and 12 stolen bases on 13 attempts.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.