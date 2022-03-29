Stockton athletes earn league awards in softball, baseball, track, lacrosse

Two Stockton University freshman outfielders and a distance runner earned New Jersey Athletic Conference recognition Monday night.

And two lacrosse players earned Colonial States Athletic Conference honors, the Ospreys said Tuesday.

The league announced that Brianna Segnello (softball) and Tucker Elder (baseball) each won a Rookie of the Week award. Kierstin Clem, a sophomore, was named the women's Track Athlete of the Week. It was the first NJAC weekly honor for Segnello and Elder. It was also the first outdoor track weekly award for Clem.

In the season-opening Stockton Invite on Saturday, Clem won the 3K in 11 minutes, 3.99 seconds, which was among the 20 fastest times in NCAA Division III this season.

In a March 22 doubleheader sweep of Neumann, Segnello got four hits, including a double. She it .571 for the two games, scored three runs, knocked in two and stole two bases.

In 14 games, Segnello has hit .362. She has gotten multiple hits in four consecutive games.

Leading off in three games, Elder hit .700 (7 for 10) for the week. He homered, hit two doubles, drove in two runs and scored five. He also stole two bases on two attempts.

Elder began this week hitting. 380 with a .544 on-base percentage and 12 stolen bases on 13 attempts.

In men's lacrosse, senior Dante Poli was named the CSAC Player of the Week. Sophomore Tyler Horvath was named the Defensive Player of the Week.

Poli scored four goals to go with three assists for seven points in a win over Misericordia on Saturday. He leads the CSAC in points per game (5.67 ppg) and is second in goals per game (3.00 gpg) and assists per game (2.67 apg).

Horvath dominated faceoffs in the game, winning 23 of 33 (.697), and scooped 10 ground balls, the most in the game and matching his career high set in 2021. For the season, Horvath is 53 for 83 on faceoffs (.639) and has scooped 25 ground balls.

Baseball: A five-run sixth inning helped Immaculata defeat the Ospreys 18-11 in a nonconference baseball game Tuesday in Galloway Township.

The visitors also outhit Stockton 18-11.

Dominic Meleo and Thomas Elgrim each homered for Stockton (9-7-1). Meleo drove in three runs. Elgrim and Luke Fabrizzi each had two RBIs.

Joey Wright knocked in six runs for the Mighty Macs (12-4).

