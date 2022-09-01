Stockton announces 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame class

Stockton University has selected one team and three individuals to comprise the 2022 class of the Stockton Athletics Hall of Fame. This year’s honorees are the 1999 Men’s Soccer Team, Josh Blamon (men’s basketball), Jimmy Connor (men’s soccer) and Chelsea Vaughan (women’s track and field).

The 2022 class will be the first class to be inducted since 2019.

The Stockton Athletics Hall of Fame banquet will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 in the Stockton Campus Center Event Room as part of the University Weekend festivities. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at stocktonathletics.com/sports/2022/8/25/hall-of-fame-registraton-2018.aspx. For more information, contact the Stockton Office of Athletics & Recreation at 609-652-4217.

Stockton Athletics HOF Class of 2022

The 1999 men’s soccer team finished 20-5-1, at the time a school-record for victories and still second in school history. The Ospreys beat Rowan University 2-1 in overtime to win the New Jersey Athletic Conference championship for the second time in program history. Stockton earned an NCAA Division III Tournament berth.

The Ospreys topped Vassar 4-0 and Rowan 2-1 to reach the NCAA quarterfinals. Playing on its home field, Stockton then upset second-ranked Williams College 1-0 and reached the program’s first NCAA Final Four. The Ospreys ended the season ranked fourth nationally.

Blamon was voted to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-America Second Team in 2015, becoming the fifth All-American in Stockton men’s basketball history. Blamon was the chosen NJAC Player of the Year in 2015 and also was a two-time NABC All-District First Team and two-time NJAC First Team honoree (both 2014-15). He was also an NJAC Honorable Mention nod in 2013.

He ranks third all-time at Stockton with 209 3-pointers and he’s fifth in points with 1,397. He scored 536 points in 2013-14 and 519 points in 2014-15, two of the top seven single-season scoring totals in school history. Blamon helped Stockton to two NJAC championships (2014 and 2015) and three NCAA Tournament wins during his career.

Connor returned to his native New Jersey after two seasons at Illinois State University to play soccer for Stockton in 1996 and 1997. He scored a total of 40 goals and had 18 assists In his two seasons for the Ospreys, for 98 points in 37 games. He was named to the National Soccer Coaches Association of America All-Region First Team and the NJAC First Team in both of his seasons as an Osprey.

Connor helped Stockton win the program’s first NJAC championship, and the team reached the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament in 1996. He still holds school records for goals (25) and points (60) in a season, both set in 1997. Connor ranks sixth in program history in goals and seventh in points.

Vaughan was a six-time Division III All-American in the women’s pole vault. She earned three All-American honors each in indoor and outdoor track & field in her three years at Stockton after transferring from the University of Cincinnati. She was voted the NJAC Outstanding Field Athlete for the 2014-15 indoor season.

Vaughan won the NJAC title in the pole vault and earned NJAC First Team honors five times in her six seasons at Stockton. She also was NJAC Second Team once. Vaughan earned U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region honors for the 2016 indoor and outdoor seasons, the first year that those awards were available. She won the women’s pole vault 26 times in the 51 meets in which she competed.