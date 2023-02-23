New Jersey Athletic Conference supremacy isn't the only thing at stake Friday night in Glassboro.

Ahead of the NJAC Tournament final between the Stockton University and Rowan University men's basketball teams, the presidents of the two South Jersey colleges made a friendly bet.

Stockton posted to YouTube on Thursday afternoon a minute-long video featuring President Harvey Kesselman, who challenged Rowan's President Ali A. Houshmand to put up a case of his hot sauce if the second-seeded Ospreys can beat the top-seeded Profs for the title.

Kesselman, shown at the beginning of the video cutting into a stack of dry pancakes while the school's mascot Talon reads The Press of Atlantic City, pours a bottle of the Stockton Maple Project's syrup onto his breakfast. It gave the president the idea to offer up a case of maple syrup should Stockton lose Friday's contest.

"Hey President Houshmand, I'm certain our Ospreys will come out on top tomorrow night. And when we do, you owe us a case of your Houshmand hot sauce," Kesselman told the camera. "In the off chance your Profs somehow prevail, I've got a case of our pure Stockton maple syrup to send up the A.C. Expressway to you. So what do you think, Ali? Do you accept our challenge?"

Houshmand's responded shortly after in an Instagram reel.

Standing next to mascot Whoo RU and a table adorned with his Houshmand's Hazerdous Hot Sauce, Houshmand congratulated the Ospreys on reaching the NJAC final, but then wondered if Kesselman could handle the heat.

"So, if we beat you, you promise you will deliver a reasonable amount of your maple syrup to our university for our consumption, and I promise you I will have pancakes and take a photo and send it," Houshmand said. "If you win, I will send you a box of this delicious hot sauce. But you promise me you're going to take a picture of your breakfast with eggs and an omelet and put some of this hot sauce and how me you can handle it."

The NJAC championship game is at 7 p.m. Friday at Rowan's Esbjornson Gymnasium.

The NJAC champion receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament. The loser of this game is expected to receive strong consideration as at-large bid to the national tournament, according to the NCAA's national rankings. Last season, Stockton won the NJAC and advanced to the Sweet 16.

Rowan has beaten Stockton twice this season — 109-98 on Nov. 22 and 107-69 on Jan. 18.