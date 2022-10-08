 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stockton alum, Vineland native Sean McQueeney trainer for Cincinnati Reds

Sean McQueeny, trainer for Cincinnati Reds; Stockton alum, Vineland native

Sean McQueeny, left, recently completed his first season as head trainer for the Cincinnati Reds.

 Stockton Athletics, Provided

Stockton University graduate and Vineland native Sean McQueeney returned to the baseball diamond for the first time in nearly decade this year and landed his dream job as the head athletic trainer for the Cincinnati Reds.

“As a kid I had hoped to be a professional baseball player, and once I realized that was not my future, I was determined to become the head athletic trainer for an MLB team,” McQueeney said last month in a Stockton release.

This is McQueeny’s third stint working for an MLB organization. From 2004-2011, he was the coordinator of rehabilitation and athletic training and the coordinator of minor league rehabilitation for the Seattle Mariners. He then left Seattle and worked for the Kansas City Royals from 2011-2013 as the organization’s minor league rehabilitation coordinator.

Outside of the MLB, McQueeney spent one winter in 2009 as the head trainer for the Venezuelan team Cardenales de Lara.

McQueeny played for Stockton in 2000. In 11 games, he drove in one run and scored three. In addition to being a player, he worked for Stockton's athletic training department. He earned a bachelor's degree in biology and then  master’s and A doctorate in physical therapy from Stockton.

McQueeny credits Jon Heck for laying down the foundation for McQueeny to complete his degrees in physical therapy.

“While I was at Stockton, I played baseball, worked as a student athletic trainer, passed my athletic training board exam and was able to work as a grad assistant athletic trainer,” said McQueeney. “Working alongside Jon Heck in the training room was instrumental in my development as well as a great foundation to complete my MPT at Stockton. This really laid the foundation of my career moving forward.”

