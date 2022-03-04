Stockton advances past Wilson College 87-52 in NCAA Division III tourney

DJ Campbell scored 33 points to lead Stockton University to an 87-52 win over Wilson College in the first round of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday.
The Ospreys, winners of nine games in a row, will host Johns Hopkins (23-3) in a second-round game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Earlier Friday at the Stockton Sports Center, Johns Hopkins defeated Yeshiva 63-59.
Stockton earned an automatic bid to the national tournament by beating Rowan 95-91 in the championship game of the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament on Feb. 26.
Rowan received an at-large bid to the D-III tournament. The Profs (23-5) were set to play Susquehanna (23-4) at Friday at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia.
The NCAA tournament consists of 64 teams, including 20 at-large selections. The tournament was not held the past two years due to the pandemic. Wisconsin-Oshkosh won the championship in 2019.
This year’s championship game is scheduled for March 19 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena in Fort Wayne, Indiana, which also will host the semifinals.
This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.
PHOTOS Stockton beats Wilson College in NCAA tournament
Stockton's DJ Campbell 4 battle for the ball against Wilson;s Darryl Garib 13 during the first half of men's first-round NCAA Division III tourney game at Stockton University Sports Center in Gzalloway Township, NJ. Friday March 4, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Stockton's Rynell Lawrence, a Millville High School graduate, drives for a layup against Wilson College's Darren Green during the first half of their NCAA Division III tournament game Friday in Galloway Township.
Stockton's Jonathan Azoroh 1 attempts a shot against Wilson;s Antonio Bussey 40 during the first half of men's first-round NCAA Division III tourney game at Stockton University Sports Center in Gzalloway Township, NJ. Friday March 4, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Stockton University's DJ Campbell shoots over Wilson College's Darryl Garib (13) during the first half of their NCAA Division III tournament game Friday in Galloway Township. Campbell led all scorers with 33 points.
Stockton's Kadian Dawkins 0 attempts a shot against Wilson;s Daeshaun Johnson 3 during the first half of men's first-round NCAA Division III tourney game at Stockton University Sports Center in Gzalloway Township, NJ. Friday March 4, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Ospreys' Kyion Flanders drives past Daeshaun Johnson.
Stockton's Kadian Dawkins 0 drives to the basket against Wilson;s Daeshaun Johnson 3 during the first half of men's first-round NCAA Division III tourney game at Stockton University Sports Center in Gzalloway Township, NJ. Friday March 4, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Stockton's DJ Campbell 4 attempts a shot against Wilson;s Daeshaun Johnson 3 and Jordan Miles 10 during the first half of men's first-round NCAA Division III tourney game at Stockton University Sports Center in Gzalloway Township, NJ. Friday March 4, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Stockton's Alan Glover 20 drives to the basket against Wilson;s Darren Green 15 during the first half of men's first-round NCAA Division III tourney game at Stockton University Sports Center in Gzalloway Township, NJ. Friday March 4, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Stockton's DJ Campbell 4 drives to the basket for a layup against Wilson;s Adrian Thomas 1 during the first half of men's first-round NCAA Division III tourney game at Stockton University Sports Center in Gzalloway Township, NJ. Friday March 4, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Stockton's Kadian Dawkins 0 drives to the basket against Wilson;s Daeshaun Johnson 3 during the first half of men's first-round NCAA Division III tourney game at Stockton University Sports Center in Gzalloway Township, NJ. Friday March 4, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com
