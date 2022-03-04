 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCAA D-III TOURNAMENT | STOCKTON 87, WILSON 52

Stockton advances past Wilson College 87-52 in NCAA Division III tourney

DJ Campbell scored 33 points to lead Stockton University to an 87-52 win over Wilson College in the first round of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday.

The Ospreys, winners of nine games in a row, will host Johns Hopkins (23-3) in a second-round game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Earlier Friday at the Stockton Sports Center, Johns Hopkins defeated Yeshiva 63-59.

Stockton earned an automatic bid to the national tournament by beating Rowan 95-91 in the championship game of the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament on Feb. 26.

Rowan received an at-large bid to the D-III tournament. The Profs (23-5) were set to play Susquehanna (23-4) at Friday at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia.

The NCAA tournament consists of 64 teams, including 20 at-large selections. The tournament was not held the past two years due to the pandemic. Wisconsin-Oshkosh won the championship in 2019.

This year’s championship game is scheduled for March 19 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena in Fort Wayne, Indiana, which also will host the semifinals.

This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

