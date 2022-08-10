Stockton AD to serve on national rowing committee

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University Director of Athletics and Recreation Anthony Berich was appointed to serve on the NCAA Division III Rowing Committee for the next two years, the university announced Wednesday.

Berich's term will begin immediately and run until Aug. 31, 2024. He is replacing a committee member who retired and will be one of six people on the committee.

Berich is beginning his second year as director of athletics and recreation at Stockton. He was named the interim AD last year and had the interim tag removed last month. He previously served three years as AD at Randolph College in Virginia and 10 years at University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg.

As a member of the NCAA Rowing Committee, Berich will help select teams that compete in the D-III Rowing Championship in 2023 and 2024. He will also attend the national regatta both years to assist with administration of the event.

The 2023 NCAA Championship is scheduled for May 26-27 at Camden County Boathouse in Pennsauken.

Berich was on the NCAA D-III Men's Golf Committee for five years, including the committee chair from 2014-16. At that time, he was also the head men's golf coach at Pitt-Greensburg.