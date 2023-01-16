Stockon men rally to beat Rosemont 86-75

The Stockton University men’s basketball team rallied midway through the second half to beat visiting Rosemont College 86-75 on Monday in a nonleague game in Galloway Township.

DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, led the Ospreys with 24 points, and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) scored 22.

Stockton upped its season mark to 14-2. Rosemont, of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, fell to 5-10.

Stockton trailed 39-35 at halftime and 45-37 early in the second half. Flanders tied it at 55-55 with a 3-pointer with under 12 minutes left and put the Ospreys up for good a half-minute later with another 3 that made it 58-55. Campbell’s 3 with 9 minutes, 59 seconds remaining put the Ospreys up 61-56.

Campbell also had four rebounds and three steals. Milo De Los Santos added 14 points and four assists, and Martin Anguelov had 10 points. Jonathan Azoroh contributed seven points and nine rebounds, and Kadian Dawkins had four points, four rebounds and three assists.

For the Ravens, Zaire Mitchell scored 19 points and had nine rebounds. Damian Rawls scored 14 points, and Jared White added 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. Nick Strain scored 10.