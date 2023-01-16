 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MEN’S BASKETBALL STOCKTON 86, ROSEMONT 75

Stockon men rally to beat Rosemont 86-75

  • 0
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Martin Luther King Jr. weekend ends on a dry note. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci sees two rounds of needed rain on the way to the area this week. Joe gives the timing of the first round of rain Tuesday and looks toward the next round Thursday.

The Stockton University men’s basketball team rallied midway through the second half to beat visiting Rosemont College 86-75 on Monday in a nonleague game in Galloway Township.

DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, led the Ospreys with 24 points, and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) scored 22.

Stockton upped its season mark to 14-2. Rosemont, of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, fell to 5-10.

Stockton trailed 39-35 at halftime and 45-37 early in the second half. Flanders tied it at 55-55 with a 3-pointer with under 12 minutes left and put the Ospreys up for good a half-minute later with another 3 that made it 58-55. Campbell’s 3 with 9 minutes, 59 seconds remaining put the Ospreys up 61-56.

Campbell also had four rebounds and three steals. Milo De Los Santos added 14 points and four assists, and Martin Anguelov had 10 points. Jonathan Azoroh contributed seven points and nine rebounds, and Kadian Dawkins had four points, four rebounds and three assists.

People are also reading…

For the Ravens, Zaire Mitchell scored 19 points and had nine rebounds. Damian Rawls scored 14 points, and Jared White added 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. Nick Strain scored 10.

+1 
Ky Flanders headshot

Flanders

 Stockton Athletics, Provided

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News