Stockton assistant coach Bob Hutchings dies after a basketball life that took him around the world

Bob Hutchings lived a basketball life that took him all over the world and made him a friend of just about everybody in gyms all over South Jersey.

Hutchings, or Hutch as he was known as, died Tuesday morning. The long-time Stockton University men’s basketball assistant coach was 72. He had suffered a massive heart attack last November. Last month

“How many different roles did he play in my life?” Ospreys head coach Scott Bittner said Tuesday morning. “He was a father figure. He was a brother. He was a friend. He was a co-worker, and he was a mentor. That’s a big void to fill. Depending on what you needed, that’s who he was.”

Hutchings interacted with basketball’s biggest names. He was an assistant on Mike Krzyzewski’s first two teams at Army. The Black Knights finished 11-14 in 1975-76 and 20-8 in 1976-77. Krzyzewski would go on to be one of the world’s most famous and successful coaches in any sport, leading Duke University to five NCAA championships and the U.S. men’s team to three Olympic gold medals. Hutchings spent countless summers working at Krzyzewski's summer basketball camps at Duke University.

Hutchings grew up in Millville, working on his basketball technique by shooting tennis balls into empty Hawaiian Punch cans. He graduated in 1969 from Millville High School, where as a junior point guard nicknamed “Hondo” he had co-captained a team that won 26 games and the South Jersey Group IV championship.

Ed Solomon, who coached and taught Hutchings at Millville, described him as a winner.

"The kids would all listen to him," Salmon said. "He just wanted to win and dedicated himself to winning. He was the leader of the pack. If you followed Hutch, you were going to win."

After graduating from Millville, Hutchings played at Wheeling University in West Virginia, scoring more than 1,000 points in four seasons.

Hutchings played professionally in Holland and then enlisted in the Army. He ended up being stationed at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Hutchings worked in the school’s athletic department and played basketball and other sports. That’s how he met Krzyzewski.

After his two years at Army, Hutchings left to be an assistant for the Saudi Arabian national team. He returned to South Jersey in the 1980s, coaching the Bridgeton boys from 1981-87. He went 91-57 and won the Cape-Atlantic League championship in 1987. Hutchings also was the head men’s coach at Cumberland County College from 1999-2004.

In addition to his experiences in Holland and Saudi Arabia, Hutchings coached in or gave clinics in several other countries, including Mexico and Ireland. He coached a U.S. under-19 team in the United World Games in Klagenfurt, Austria, in 2015.

“Nobody who met Hutch would have a negative word to say about him,” Bittner said. “He was unassuming in a lot of the things he did.”

Hutchings is survived by his wife, Janet, and sons Ryan and Robert. No information about services have been announced.

"He loved totally the game of basketball, and he also loved young people," Solomon said. "I don't know anybody that traveled more. We're talking about the whole world. He was highly respected by the best coaches in the nation. I've never seen anybody who has touched thousands of human lives all over the world."