Stay Hungry Stop the Violence summer basketball league week 6 results
062821-pac-spt-achoops-61

The Stay Hungry Basketball Tournament was played on Bader Field over looking Atlantic City on June 26, 2021.

 Steve Freeman

Stifelife got the big win in week 6 of the Stay Hungry Stop the Violence summer basketball league in Atlantic City on Saturday.

Stifelife ended team Nice’s 12-game winning streak that began last season. Stifelife defeated Nice 58-53.

In other games, Capital Punishment beat La Familia 73-71, and The Trenches beat Team Philly 60-46.

The playoffs begin July 30.

The standings:

Team Nice;5-1

La Familia;5-1

The Trenches;4-2

Stifelife;4-2

Capital Punishment;3-3

Team Philly;2-4

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Jordanian Paralympic athlete hopes to inspire peers

