Stay Hungry Stop the Violence summer basketball league week 6 results

Stifelife got the big win in week 6 of the Stay Hungry Stop the Violence summer basketball league in Atlantic City on Saturday.
Stifelife ended team Nice’s 12-game winning streak that began last season. Stifelife defeated Nice 58-53.
In other games, Capital Punishment beat La Familia 73-71, and The Trenches beat Team Philly 60-46.
The playoffs begin July 30.
The standings:
Team Nice;5-1
La Familia;5-1
The Trenches;4-2
Stifelife;4-2
Capital Punishment;3-3
Team Philly;2-4
