Stay Hungry Stop the Violence hoops league: Week 2 results

Former Atlantic City High School basketball standout Frank Turner sparked La Familia to a 55-49 win over NWA in a Stay Hungry Stop the Violence summer basketball league game Saturday.
Turner scored 21 points and three assists. La Familia is 1-1, while NWA is 0-2.
The Stop the Violence league, in its third season, has become one of the highlights of the Atlantic City summer. The league is expected to play this Saturday at its new home at Bader Field.
Last Saturday’s games were played at Atlantic City Police Athletic League because of inclement weather.
A rundown of the rest of Saturday’s week 2 games:
Mark Thomas sank a 3-pointer late in the game to lead Philly past Who Got Next 77-75. Thomas scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Philly is 1-1 and Who Got Next dropped to 0-2.
Former Camden High School standout Aaron Walton Moss scored 18 points and had seven rebounds and seven assists as Team Nice improved to 2-0 with a win over Capital Punishment, which is 1-1.
In the final game, The Trenches beat Stifelife in overtime. Joe Nickerson scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds for the winners, who are 2-0. Stifelife is 1-1.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.