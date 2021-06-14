Stay Hungry Stop the Violence hoops league gets off to fast start in AC

The first week of the Stay Hungry Stop the Violence summer basketball league at at Lagoon Park in Atlantic City's Venice Park section featured some outstanding performances.
What follows is a rundown of Saturday’s week one games:
Keith Richardson scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Capital Punishment to a 75-74 triple overtime win over Team Philly.
Former Atlantic City standout Leon Daniels scored 12 and had five rebounds and three assists to spark Stifelife past NWA 43-39.
Former Iona College and NBA G league player David Laury scored 16 and grabbed 11 rebounds as The Trenches beat Who Got Next 69-43.
In Saturday’s final game, former Schalick High School and Seton Hall standout Paul Gause scored 20 to spark Bright Light Game Team Nice to a 74-66 win over La Familia.
The league, in its third season, has become one of the highlights of the Atlantic City summer.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
