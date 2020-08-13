Northfield Hammonton Little League Baseball

Hammonton second baseman David Cappuccio surrounds a ground ball Northfield vs. Hammonton in a Little League 11-12 boy baseball game held at Lake Park in Hammonton. July 10, 2018.

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

Little League District 16 has set the dates for its upcoming baseball and softball tournaments.

Regular season play has been going on since June 22, and the tournaments will begin Aug. 27 and conclude Sept. 6. After the district tournaments, sectional play will begin Sept. 11.

Though Little League International has canceled the World Series in all divisions this year, it has given states the option to conduct state tournaments. 

According to a news release from District 16 Administrator Joe Fussner, the majority of the district's leagues opted not to play for "various reasons." Linwood, Somers Point, Hammonton and Lower Cape May, however, conducted regular-season play.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

