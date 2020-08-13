Little League District 16 has set the dates for its upcoming baseball and softball tournaments.
Regular season play has been going on since June 22, and the tournaments will begin Aug. 27 and conclude Sept. 6. After the district tournaments, sectional play will begin Sept. 11.
Though Little League International has canceled the World Series in all divisions this year, it has given states the option to conduct state tournaments.
According to a news release from District 16 Administrator Joe Fussner, the majority of the district's leagues opted not to play for "various reasons." Linwood, Somers Point, Hammonton and Lower Cape May, however, conducted regular-season play.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.