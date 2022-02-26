Stanley Kolimago scores career-high 4, Stockton men earn first win of lacrosse season

Stanley Kolimago scored a career-high four goals to help Stockton University beat Elizabethtown 11-9 for its first win of the men's lacrosse season Saturday in Galloway Township.

The Ospreys improved to 1-1 with the nonconference victory. The Blue Jays dropped to 1-2.

Kolimago, a senior midfielder who appeared in just four games off the bench in 2021, scored the game's first two goals. Dante Poli and Luc Swedlund scored two goals each. Brendon Scanlon and Eric D'Arminio both scored one and assisted on one. Reegan Capozzoli scored one. Sean Haddock had two assists, Poli one.

Stockton goalkeeper Eric Lindskog stopped 17 shots, one fewer than the career-high 18 he set in a game last season.

Despite the fast start, Stockton trailed 5-3 with 1 minute, 37 seconds left in the first half, but Poli and Scanlon scored 17 seconds apart to send the Ospreys into halftime tied at 5-5. In the second half, the teams were last tied at 7-7 before Stockton went ahead for good.

For the Blue Jays, Riley Langan scored two goals to go with one assist. Goalie Brayden Fraley made a career-high 21 saves.

Women's lacrosse: FDU-Florham defeated visiting Stockton 13-4 in the Ospreys' season opener.

For Stockton, Michelle Pascrell reached a milestone in the nonconference game. The senior midfielder scored two goals to give her 100 career points.

Pascrell, who also also led Stockton with four ground balls, became the third player in program history to record 100 points. Last year, Pascrell led the Ospreys in points (28) and tied for the team lead with 20 goals. She entered the season as the program's career goals leader with 80.

Mary Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) and Holly Yannacone (Southern Regional H.S.) also scored for Stockton. Yannacone also had an assist. Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made seven saves for Stockton.

Stockton scored the game's first two goals, but FDU-Florham scored the next 13. For the Devils, Kylee Garcia finished with seven points (four goals, three assists).

Indoor track and field: Carson Latham set two Stockton records and Erik Ackerman set one Friday as the men's team ended the regular season at the Fastrack Last Chance Meet at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York.

Darren Wan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, won the weight throw, and Stockton took the 4x800 relay.

Latham, a freshman, topped both of the school records that he set less than a week before at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships. He became the first Stockton runner ever to crack the seven-second mark in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.96 seconds. He finished sixth among 28 runners in the event. Latham also beat his old school mark in the 200 meters by six hundredths of a second, placing fifth in a field of 55 runners in 22.30 seconds.

Ackerman, who set the school record in the indoor mile Monday, beat the old Stockton mark in the 3,000 meters by 15 seconds with a time of 8:26.05. He placed 12th among 39 runners

Ackerman also combined with Clayton Engle, Kyle Navalance and Cooper Knorr to win the 4x800 in 8:22.55.

Knorr finished seventh among 22 in the 1,000 meters (2:34.32), and Navalance was eighth in a field of 44 in the mile (4:23.28).

Wan won the weight throw with a toss of 17.66 meters, two centimeters short of his school-record 17.68 from two years ago.

Keith Holland finished second in the pole vault (4.55 meters).

William Gross finished third out of 17 in the shot put (14.30m), and Kevin Simpson placed third in the 500 meters (1:12.78).

Khristina Washington (Hammonton) was the top finisher for the Stockton women's team, placing third in a field of 21 in the long jump (4.93m). Teammate Brooke Valan was fifth (4.79m).

Quamora Proctor (Barnegat) finished fifth among 15 in the shot put (10.15m), and freshman Kaitlyn Vervier (Lacey Township) was seventh among 15 in the high jump (1.46m).

Stockton competitors who met the qualifying standards for the All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference during the regular season will compete in the AARTFC Championships on March 4 and 5 at Nazareth College in Rochester, New York.

