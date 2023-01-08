Stan Bergman, Bob Garbutt Sr. thrilled to see US indoor rowing championships coming to Atlantic City

Stan Bergman and Bob Garbutt Sr., two of the pioneers of crew and lifeguard rowing in Atlantic County, were talking about the history of the sport in the area Friday with author Nelson Johnson at a luncheon in Margate.

Soon, there will be more history to write.

The Atlantic City Indoor Rowing National Championships will be a combined event Feb. 3-5 with the USRowing National Convention. The two events, running together for the first time, will be at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Some of the top rowers in the nation will be in town, as well as hundreds of amateurs.

Indoor rowing is done on ergometer rowing machines, which are usually used for training. In this case, however, they’ll be used for competition. Johnson, author of “Boardwalk Empire,” is the historian of the competition/convention combined event. He took notes as Garbutt and Bergman talked about rowing and the many people who helped them as competitors and during their coaching careers.

Bergman coached the Holy Spirit boys and the University of Pennsylvania men’s crew teams. He’s also the chief of the Ventnor Beach Patrol. Garbutt is a former South Jersey lifeguard rowing champion who coached boys crew at Atlantic City High School.

“They were two fine gentlemen, everything I was told they were,” Johnson said of their meeting.

The Indoor National Championships will be held in-person for the first time since 2020, shortly before the pandemic began.

“It will be great for rowing and great for the area,” Bergman said of the combined event, “Doc Holland (Dr. John Holland, the late mentor to both Bergman and Garbutt) would be proud. Rowing is all about effort, and life is effort. What you put in is what you get out. The life lessons you learn in rowing are as big as the wins and losses.

“The erg machines have changed a lot over the years. My teams used to have competitions on them, too. Some people do it a lot, and some a little. College coaches care about erg scores like SATs.”

Garbutt’s son Dan, a former U.S. National Team member and a college coach, is one of the founders of the Atlantic City Indoor Rowing Association, along with former state Sen. William Gormley and other key partners. ACIRA will co-host the February double-event with USRowing.

“It’s really exciting, and I’m glad that Dan is involved with it,” Bob Garbutt said. “When I started, I didn’t think the sport would grow (in the area) like it has. But that came with success, camaraderie and enjoying the sport. As coaches, we enjoyed it, too. We couldn’t wait to get to practice.

“Everybody gets a chance to row because there are many categories in crew. There’s a good chance for scholarships. The ergs are important in the offseason, and they help athletes from other sports, too. There’s no contact in rowing, but it’s tough.”

The Atlantic City Indoor National Rowing Championships will have several age-group categories, from under-15 to open and masters. There will also be a triathlon, which includes a rowing erg, a bike erg and a ski erg. The event will have an Athletic Expo with more than 40 vendors to help people improve their performance and health.

For more details and registration information about the championships and convention, go to USRowing.org.