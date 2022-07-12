Stafford Township wins District 16 title

The Stafford Township 12-and-under baseball team captured the District 16 title Sunday with a victory over Linwood/Somers Point.

The win gave Stafford the first district title in league history.

During the tournament, Stafford outscored opponents 84-4.

“This an unbelievably special group of ballplayers and even better kids,” Stafford Manager Bruce Kelly said.

“I have been very fortunate to coach a majority of these kids on our travel baseball team, the Stafford Hitmen, over the last three years, and their growth has been unbelievable. To see it all come together and know that they have the potential to make a deep run this summer is amazing.”

In the tournament, Owen Hughes, Conner Kerlin and Zando Kelly were solid on the mound for Stafford. Zando Kelly batted .684 with 15 RBIs and three homers. Colton Gearl and Connor Grob also were key contributors on offense.

Stafford will next play in the Section 4 tournament at 8 p.m. Friday in Monroe Township.