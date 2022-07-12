 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUTH BASEBALL

Stafford Township wins District 16 title

  • 0
youth baseball softball logo

The Stafford Township 12-and-under baseball team captured the District 16 title Sunday with a victory over Linwood/Somers Point.

The win gave Stafford the first district title in league history.

During the tournament, Stafford outscored opponents 84-4.

“This an unbelievably special group of ballplayers and even better kids,” Stafford Manager Bruce Kelly said.

“I have been very fortunate to coach a majority of these kids on our travel baseball team, the Stafford Hitmen, over the last three years, and their growth has been unbelievable. To see it all come together and know that they have the potential to make a deep run this summer is amazing.”

In the tournament, Owen Hughes, Conner Kerlin and Zando Kelly were solid on the mound for Stafford. Zando Kelly batted .684 with 15 RBIs and three homers. Colton Gearl and Connor Grob also were key contributors on offense.

Stafford will next play in the Section 4 tournament at 8 p.m. Friday in Monroe Township.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods slams LIV golfers who 'turned their back' on the sport

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News