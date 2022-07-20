Stafford Township 12U baseball one win away from sectional title

Zando Kelly pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed just one run to lead the Stafford Township 12-and-under baseball team to a 4-3 victory Tuesday in a Section 4 semifinal game Tuesday.

Stafford was scheduled to play in the championship Wednesday.

"This is an unbelievably talented and tough group of kids. The fact that most of them have played in so many high pressure games over the past few years with me at Stafford Hitmen Baseball Academy prepares them for these moments and no game is too big," Stafford coach Bruce Kelly said.

Stafford's TJ Bayer made a great catch in the first inning that ended a Barrington threat. Connor Grob made another great defensive stop in the fourth after he threw out a runner at second base. Aiden Johnson had two hits and an RBI for Stafford. Hunter Banach added a hit and scored the eventual game-winning run.

Cavan Haack hit a two-run triple in the first for Stafford, which is one of the top eight 12U teams in the state, Kelly said. Stafford won the District 16 title earlier this month.

"They've won a multitude of tournaments over the past three years, a (Tri-State Elite) league championship in 2021 and have played high level baseball all over the East Coast," Kelly said. "They are ready for this. This is their time and we aren't done yet"