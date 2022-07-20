 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUTH BASEBALL

Stafford Township 12U baseball one win away from sectional title

  • 0

Zando Kelly pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed just one run to lead the Stafford Township 12-and-under baseball team to a 4-3 victory Tuesday in a Section 4 semifinal game Tuesday. 

Stafford was scheduled to play in the championship Wednesday. 

"This is an unbelievably talented and tough group of kids. The fact that most of them have played in so many high pressure games over the past few years with me at Stafford Hitmen Baseball Academy prepares them for these moments and no game is too big," Stafford coach Bruce Kelly said.

Stafford's TJ Bayer made a great catch in the first inning that ended a Barrington threat. Connor Grob made another great defensive stop in the fourth after he threw out a runner at second base. Aiden Johnson had two hits and an RBI for Stafford. Hunter Banach added a hit and scored the eventual game-winning run.

People are also reading…

Cavan Haack hit a two-run triple in the first for Stafford, which is one of the top eight 12U teams in the state, Kelly said. Stafford won the District 16 title earlier this month.

"They've won a multitude of tournaments over the past three years, a (Tri-State Elite) league championship in 2021 and have played high level baseball all over the East Coast," Kelly said. "They are ready for this. This is their time and we aren't done yet"

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News