Stafford to play for sectional title Thursday

Zando Kelly went 3 for 3 with six RBIs and three runs to lead the Stafford Township 12-and-under little league team to a 14-3 victory over Haddonfield in the first game of the Section 4 championship series Wednesday.
Stafford and Haddonfield played again at 7 p.m. Thursday to determine the champion. The winner advanced to the state championship next week.
Before the game Wednesday, Stafford coach Bruce Kelly told his team "we practice like (professionals) but we play like kids. Keep believing and soak in every moment.
Pitcher Conner Kerlin did not allow a run to earn the win. Aiden Johnson added three hits and drove in two. Colton Gearl, Hunter Banach and Connor Grob also contributed on offense.
