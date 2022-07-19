Stafford edges Swedesboro 2-1 in Section 4 tournament

Owen Hughes pitched five innings and allowed just three hits to lead the Stafford Township 12-and-under baseball team to a 2-1 victory over Swedesboro in a Little League Section 4 game Monday.

Stafford is one of three teams remaining in the tournament.

Hughes also tripled in the third inning and scored the tying run. Colton Gearl earned the save and drove in the eventual game-winning run in the fourth. Conner Kerli had a game-saving catch in left field later in the game. Hunter Banach and Zando Kelly also had hits for Stafford.

Stafford was set to play Barrington Tuesday night.

"The dream continues for these boys," Stafford coach Bruce Kelly said.

Kelly also praised his coaching staff, which includes Troy Bayer and Ronnie Bayer. Troy Bayer is the junior varsity coach at Southern Regional High School. Ronnie Bayer, a former pitcher at Rutgers University, is the new organizational pitching coach for the Stafford Hitmen.

"These two guys have created the most developmental environment for these kids and by far the most positive and intelligent staff I've ever had the privilege of coaching with," Kelly said.