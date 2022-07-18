Stafford 12U baseball team advances in Section 4

The Stafford Township 12U Little League baseball team advanced to the final four of the Section 4 tournament Sunday with a 7-0 win over Waterford in the Williamstown section of Monroe Township.

Stafford, the District 16 champion with players from Manahawkin and Long Beach Island, was scheduled to play Swedesboro on Monday night in an elimination game.

Three Stafford pitchers— starter Conner Kerlin (3 2/3 innings), Colton Gearl (1 1/3 innings) and Zando Kelly (the sixth and final inning) — combined on Sunday's shutout.

"As a team, we've been very resilient," said Stafford coach Bruce Kelly, who is Zando's father. "I've coached a lot of these boys the last three years with the Stafford Hit Men. We set a goal to win the district title, and now we have the potential to make a deep run. Our team is built on pitching and defense, and that keeps us in every ballgame."

Gearl singled in the first run in the third inning Sunday. Kelly went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer and two runs. He also stole home. Cavan Haack had a double, a single and an RBI. Center fielder TJ Bayer threw a runner out at third base to end a rally and made a diving catch to end the game.