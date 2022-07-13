Stafford 10U wins district championship

The Stafford Township 10-and-under baseball team captured the District 16 title Monday with a 9-5 victory over Northfield.

With the win, Stafford advances to the Section 4 Tournament this weekend.

During the district tournament, Stafford went 7-1 en route to the championship.

"It has been an absolute privilege to coach these young ball players" Stafford manager Nicholas Venuto said. "Our motto throughout the entire tournament has been 'family.' Our team has an intangible you can’t coach, it’s their heart.

"They inspire each other and have faced adversity in each and every game. These boys have persevered and showed resilience in the most stressful of situations, which is the sole reason why the are champions. I love each player on my team like they were my own."

Mason Rogalski, Brayden Dambrosio and Vincent Venuto led the team on offense throughout the tournament. Rogalski had three homers, and D’Ambrosio batted .440. Venuto batted .430, led the team in hits and did not strike out once in 36 at-bats. Vincent Mercurio was their leadoff batter, and Brad Pavao added 12 hits and drove in several runs.

Catcher Zach Garrison was key on defense. Rogalski, Andrew Finelli, D’Ambroosi and Vincent Venuto each pitched for Stafford.

"More importantly, we have won together," Ventuto said. "Each and every player on our team has had their moment to shine and contribute for our team, which is the reason these boys have given themselves a lifetime memory."

The Stafford 12U also won the district title Sunday.

Section 4 11U

Greater Wildwood 5, Swedesboro/Woolwich Township 2: Michael Sciarra hit a two-run single for Greater Wildwood. Owen Bannon went 2 for 3 with an RBI triple. Gabe Volpe struck out six and allowed just one run in four innings to earn the win. Sean Cunniff and Crew Fuscellaro each made key catches in the outfield with the bases loaded in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, to stop Swedesboro/Woolwich rallies.

Greater Wildwood is scheduled to play Waterford Township at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Haddonfield.

On Monday, East Vineland defeated Greater Wildwood 11-1. Bannon hit an RBI single in the loss.