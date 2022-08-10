 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stacey Price leads host Ventnor to victory at Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational

VENTNOR — Stacey Price of the Ventnor Beach Patrol was a winner in all three of her races Wednesday at the 27th Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational at the Suffolk Avenue beach.

Price won the doubles row with Lt. Meghan Holland in a dense fog to begin the evening. She had 15 minutes of rest while the swim, won by Longport's Megan Fox, was going. Price returned to win the singles row. About 10 more minutes passed, and Price anchored Ventnor's surf dash relay to the Ventnor patrol's third win and the team championship.

Ventnor's victories in three of the four races gave the patrol a winning total of 15 points. Sea Isle City scored in each race and took second place with nine points. Atlantic City finished third with eight points, and Margate placed fourth with six. Longport was fifth with five points. Ocean City also totaled five points, but Longport took fifth with a higher finish in the doubles row, the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association tiebreaker.

"The more, the merrier, I like competing," said Price, a 26-year-old former Jacksonville University rower. "The doubles was a close race, really tough. The competition was fierce, but Meghan and I communicated well. The singles was awesome. I kept the course as straight as I could. The surf dash was great because my teammates got the lead for me. We've added Paige Ortzman to the team, and she's one of the fastest I've ever seen."

Ventnor's Holland and Price appeared out of the fog at the end of the doubles row, about two boat-lengths ahead of Atlantic City's Morgan Simpson and Julianna Granese. The Ventnor boat caught a wave and came in on an angle to the finish line.

Atlantic City finished second, and Upper Township's Lorna Connell and Kailey Grimley were third.

"Once you rowed out about 30 strokes the fog was gone and you could see fine," Holland said. "We had a good start and could see most of the other boats. It was really hot and a tough row. All the girls did a great job."

Winning the swim was a good sendoff for Fox, who leaves Thursday for the University of South Carolina. Avalon's Becca Cubbler was second and Mary Kate Leonard of Sea Isle was third.

"I couldn't see at all but I knew everyone else had the same problem too," said Fox, 18, about navigating through the fog. "Once I got to the singles flag I could see the swim flag. The competition was really tough, so it was exciting to win today."

Simpson of Atlantic City was second to Price in the singles, and Margate's Amanda Auble placed third.

Ventnor's winning surf dash was Madison Lisitsin, Grace Bancheri, Ortzman and Price. Wildwood Crest's Sofia Jurusz, Maddie Priest, Emie Frederick and Regan Kobierowski were second. Ocean City's Haley Clayton, Annie Dollarton, Morgan Decosta and Kat Soanes finished third.

Ventnor Beach Patrol Captain David Funk praised all the competitors and the Ventnor winners.

"The women on all the patrols are tremendous athletes who adapt to the conditions on the job," Funk said. "Tonight the ocean was calm but there was a dense fog and they navigated through it.

"The Ventnor women train every day, and it shows in their racing."

Results (Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places. Times were not available.)

Doubles row: 1. Ventnor (Meghan Holland-Stacey Price); 2. Atlantic City (Morgan Simpson-Julianna Granese); 3. Upper Township (Lorna Connell-Kailey Grimley); 4. Sea Isle City (Callie Reed-Abby Ryan); 5. Margate (Alexis Smallwood-Claudia Scherbin).

Swim: 1. Megan Fox, Longport; 2. Becca Cubbler, Avalon; 3. Mary Kate Leonard, Sea Isle City.

Singles row: 1. Stacey Price, Ventnor; 2. Morgan Simpson, Atlantic City; 3. Amanda Auble, Margate; 4. Maura Quinn, Sea Isle City; 5. Laura Mastrangelo, Ocean City.

Surf dash: 1. Ventnor (Madison Lisitsin, Grace Bancheri, Paige Ortzman, Stacey Price); 2. Wildwood Crest; 3. Ocean City; 4. Sea Isle City; 5. Upper Township.

