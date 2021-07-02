St. Augustine grad Sincere Rhea transfers to University Of Miami

Sincere Rhea finished his high school career as one of the most decorated and talented track athletes in Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey history. Rightfully so, he earned an NCAA Division I scholarship to compete at Penn State.
The 2019 St. Augustine Prep graduate impressed in his two seasons with the Nittany Lions, setting program records and capturing some hardware, more prominent was his first-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles at the Big Ten Conference Indoor Championships in February.
Despite the success, the sprinter decided it was time for another venture.
After announcing June 3 on Twitter that he entered the transfer portal, Rhea tweeted Thursday that he committed to the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. Rhea posted a picture of him wearing a Hurricanes orange and white track uniform while posing in front of the university's logo.
"Thank you God for this journey, without you none of this is possible," Rhea said in the tweet.
At the Big Ten Indoor Championships, Rhea crossed the finish line in 7.80 seconds to became the first conference champion in the 60 hurdles in Penn State history, winning the race by one-hundredth of a second. Gratt Reed of Iowa was second (7.81).
With the win, Rhea earned first-team All-Big Ten honors. Rhea also was named a second-team All-American at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships
This outdoor season, Rhea was sixth in the 110 hurdles (14.0) at the Big Ten Conference Championships in Champaign, Illinois. He ran a personal-best 13.89 in the preliminaries.
As a freshman, he ran a personal-best 7.76 in the 60 hurdles trials at the Big Ten Indoor Championship, which was the second-fastest time in program history. He placed third in the event that year.
Rhea was The Press Indoor and Outdoor Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year as a senior St. Augustine in 2019. He won the 55 hurdles at the indoor Meet of Champions and the 400 dash at the outdoor MOC.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
