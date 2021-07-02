 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Augustine grad Sincere Rhea transfers to University Of Miami
0 comments

St. Augustine grad Sincere Rhea transfers to University Of Miami

{{featured_button_text}}
Sincere Rhea

Penn State sophomore Sincere Rhea reacts to his victory in the 60-meter hurdles at the Big Ten Conference indoor track and field championships in Geneva, Ohio, last weekend. The 2019 St. Augustine Prep graduate finished in 7.80 seconds to become the first in team history to win the Big Ten tile in the 60 hurdles.

 Tim Phillis, Penn State / Provided

Sincere Rhea finished his high school career as one of the most decorated and talented track athletes in Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey history. Rightfully so, he earned an NCAA Division I scholarship to compete at Penn State.

The 2019 St. Augustine Prep graduate impressed in his two seasons with the Nittany Lions, setting program records and capturing some hardware, more prominent was his first-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles at the Big Ten Conference Indoor Championships in February.

Despite the success, the sprinter decided it was time for another venture.

After announcing June 3 on Twitter that he entered the transfer portal, Rhea tweeted Thursday that he committed to the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. Rhea posted a picture of him wearing a Hurricanes orange and white track uniform while posing in front of the university's logo.

"Thank you God for this journey, without you none of this is possible," Rhea said in the tweet. 

At the Big Ten Indoor Championships, Rhea crossed the finish line in 7.80 seconds to became the first conference champion in the 60 hurdles in Penn State history, winning the race by one-hundredth of a second. Gratt Reed of Iowa was second (7.81). 

With the win, Rhea earned first-team All-Big Ten honors. Rhea also was named a second-team All-American at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships 

This outdoor season, Rhea was sixth in the 110 hurdles (14.0) at the Big Ten Conference Championships in Champaign, Illinois. He ran a personal-best 13.89 in the preliminaries.

As a freshman, he ran a personal-best 7.76 in the 60 hurdles trials at the Big Ten Indoor Championship, which was the second-fastest time in program history. He placed third in the event that year. 

Rhea was The Press Indoor and Outdoor Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year as a senior St. Augustine in 2019. He won the 55 hurdles at the indoor Meet of Champions and the 400 dash at the outdoor MOC. 

+1 
Sincere Rhea headshot

rhea Sincere Rhea 2021 Penn State indoor track and field team St. Augustine Prep graduate

 Mark Selders

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News