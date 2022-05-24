St. Augustine grad Michael Miles pitches Rowan into D-III super regional: College notebook

Michael Miles pitched a complete-game shutout Sunday to lead the Rowan University baseball team into the Super Regional of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Miles, a junior from Vineland and a St. Augustine Prep graduate, scattered three hits and two walks over nine innings, striking out six and throwing 109 pitches, in the Profs' 9-0 win over Washington Jefferson. The Profs went 3-0 to win the Annville Regional held at Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania.

Miles, making just his seventh appearance (sixth start), improved to 3-1 and lowered his ERA to 2.00. He has struck out 33 in 36 innings this season. On Monday, he was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

The Profs, who include pitchers Donald Zellman (Lacey Township) and Ryan Bush (Barnegat), improved to 33-8. They will play in a best-of-three series beginning Friday against Eastern Connecticut State, the winner of the Rochester Regional. The winner of that series will punch its ticket to the D-III College World Series. Rowan is looking to make its second straight trip there.

Hunter Sibley (Millville) allowed five runs and struck out five in eight innings to get the win in Arcadia's 10-7 victory over Oswego State in a Glenside Regional game in Ambler, Pennsylvania. In a 4-1 loss to Oswego State in the regional final, Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) struck out five in four shutout innings in relief.

Giancarlo Palmieri (Hammonton) singled and scored in Immaculata's 7-5 loss to Keystone in the regional it hosted. He had two hits, two runs and an RBI in a 9-5 win over Montclair State.

Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Montclair State's 8-5 loss to Immaculata. In a 9-5 loss to Immaculata, Feaster and Jorden Jurkiewicz (Lacey) singled and scored.

Brody Levin (Mainland Regional) scored in Harford Community College's 24-12 loss to Florence-Darlington in the National Junior College Athletic Association's Eastern District Tournament. Harford (48-7) bounced back to win the district tournament and advance to the NJCAA Division I World Series to be held May 28-June 4 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Matthew Rivera (Holy Spirit) singled and scored in Ball State's 13-2 win over Miami.

Jackson Vanesko (St. Augustine) struck out two in 1 2/3 shutout innings in relief for Bryant in a 9-2 loss to Connecticut. In a 9-7 loss to Wagner, Jack Halbruner (St. Augustine) allowed an unearned run and struck out one in an inning in relief.

Stephen Restuccio (Hammonton) struck out one in a shutout inning in relief in George Mason's 17-4 loss to Davidson.

Sean Duffy (Egg Harbor Township) allowed three runs and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings to get the win for High Point in a 9-4 victory over Presbyterian.

Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) allowed one run and struck out four in 4 1/3 inningsin Maryland, Baltimore County's 14-11 win over Binghamton. He did not get the decision. Shertel stole home in a 12-3 loss to Binghamton.

In Monmouth's 5-4 win over Canisius, Joey Ventresca (Pinelands Regional) went 3 for 5 with two doubles and a run, and Jake Catalano (St. Augustine) hit a solo homer and an RBI sacrifice fly. In an 8-0 loss to Canisius, Ventresca singled and doubled. In a 5-3 loss to Canisius. Catalano hit an RBI double, a solo homer and scored two runs.

Brock Mercado (St. Joseph) had a single, a double and a run in North Carolina Asheville's 6-0 win over Winthrop.

Josh Hood (St. Augustine) hit an RBI single and scored three runs in N.C. State's 20-2 win over UNC Greensboro. He had two hits in a 6-2 loss to Wake Forest.

In Old Dominion's 8-6 win over Virginia Military Institute, Robbie Petracci (EHT) and Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) each hit two-run homers in the sixth inning. In a 5-3 win over Western Kentucky, Petracci hit a double. In an 11-4 win over Western Kentucky, Levari went 4 for 5 with a double and a run. In a 5-4 win over Western Kentucky, Levari scored, and Noah Dean (Pinelands) pitched a shutout ninth inning for his seventh save.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) allowed three runs and struck out four in 4 1/3 inning in Penn's 13-4 win over Columbia in an Ivy League Championship game. He did not get the decision. Columbia, whose roster includes catcher Bobby Baxter (EHT), won the next two games to take the best-of-three series.

Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) allowed a run and struck out six in 4 2/3 innings in relief for Rider in a 9-5 loss to Saint Peter's.

In Rutgers' 14-2 win over Saint Joseph's, Jordan Sweeney (EHT) doubled and scored, and Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI. In a 9-5 loss to Michigan, Sweeney went 2 for 4 with a solo homer and a three-run homer, and Santa Maria doubled. In a 9-7 loss to Michigan, Santa Maria hit a two-run triple and scored twice. In an 18-12 win over Michigan, Santa Maria hit a three-run homer, drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, singled and scored five runs.

Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vinlenad) allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out six in five innings for St. John's in a 3-0 loss to Xavier.