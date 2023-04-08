The St. Augustine Prep crew team finished second in two of the six races Saturday at the TJ Hunt Memorial Invitational boys regatta on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing.

St. Peter's Prep, of Jersey City, won five of the six races to earn its first Lake Lenape Cup, the points trophy of the regatta.

The event for Non-Public schools, hosted annually by St. Augustine, was previously known as the Lake Lenape Invitational. The name was changed this year to honor the late Hunt, a former Prep rower and a 2018 graduate who was killed at age 20 after he was hit by a car in Delaware in June 2020.

Saturday's event also had an alumni race between two Prep crews. Hunt's former teammates were in one boat, and they left his seat-7 empty to honor him. They came in second.

The three competing teams were St. Augustine, Chaminade, of Long Island, New York, and St. Peter's. St. Augustine finished second to St. Peter's in the lightweight eight race, and second to Chaminade in the second eight race.

St. Peter's won the varsity eight race in 4 minutes, 47.20 seconds, with Chaminade second and St. Augustine third.