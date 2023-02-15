Rylee Johnson, a former lacrosse standout at Southern Regional High School, made her debut with the Limestone University women’s team last week.

The freshman attack from the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township scored five goals and added three assists in her debut, a 22-7 win over North Greenville. She had a goal and two assists in a 13-8 loss to Rollins.

She took the early team lead in goals (six) and points (11).

Johnson was The Press Player of the Year last spring after leading Southern in goals (70) and assists (52).

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) scored twice for Mount St. Mary’s in an 11-4 loss to Towson.

Laine Walterson (Egg Harbor Township) had a goal and an assist in Iona’s 11-8 win over La Salle.

Casey McBride (Southern) had three caused turnovers and a ground ball in Duquesne’s 16-10 loss to Pittsburgh.

Men’s lacrosse

Colin Cooke (Mainland Regional) had two goals and an assist in High Point’s 20-8 loss to Duke. He had an assist in a 17-2 win over Detroit Mercy.

In New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 12-11 loss to Siena, Keegan Ford (Mainland) had an assist. Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) had five ground balls, and Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) was 6 for 12 in faceoffs with four ground balls.

Steven DelleMonache (St. Augustine Prep) won 15 of 24 faceoffs and added 10 ground balls and a caused turnover in Robert Morris’ 12-9 win over Bucknell.

Nicky Casano (St. Augustine) was 7 for 23 in faceoffs in Sacred Heart’s 17-5 loss to Saint Joseph’s.

Luke Hendricks (St. Augustine) had an assist in Quinnipiac’s 21-12 win over UMass Lowell.

Robert Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) scored twice in FDU-Florham’s 12-11 win over Albright. For Albright, Nikolas Falco (Barnegat) had a ground ball and a caused turnover.

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland) had five points and seven rebounds in Notre Dame’s 69-63 win over Pittsburgh. She scored 15 and grabbed seven rebounds in a 73-64 win over Syracuse.

Tanazha Ford (Millville) had five rebounds and two assists in Bloomfield’s 82-76 loss to Post. She scored 12 to go with two rebounds and two assists in a 98-69 loss to Goldey-Beacom.

Grace Speer (ACIT) had four points and three rebounds in Florida Tech’s 76-65 loss to Palm Beach Atlantic.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) scored 27 and grabbed nine rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 76-69 loss to Georgian Court. She had 15 points and seven rebounds in a 98-68 win over Bloomfield.

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) had 11 points and 11 rebounds in Saint Anselm’s 50-49 win over American International. She had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 79-60 loss to Franklin Pierce.

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds and five assists in Alrbight’s 70-47 win over Eastern. She scored 21 and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 59-48 win over Stevenson.

Caraline Winkel (Atlantic Christian) had five rebounds and two assists in Clarks Summit’s 76-47 win over Valley Forge. She had seven points and three rebounds in a 73-52 win over Cairn.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern) had eight points and three assists in Coast Guard’s 79-50 win over Wheaton. She had six points, four rebounds and two steals in a 64-54 loss to Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) scored seven points and got three rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 90-71 loss to Marywood.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 21 points and nine rebounds in Kean’s 77-54 win over Rutgers-Camden. She had 14 points and four rebounds in a 56-48 win over Montclair State.

Lindsay Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored four in Neumann’s 46-44 loss to Marymount. She scored three in a 70-67 loss to Gwynedd Mercy.

Ciani Redd-Howard (Atlantic City) had 13 points and seven rebounds in Penn State-Harrisburg’s 80-46 win over PSU-Abington. She had eight points and four rebounds in a 71-50 win over Gallaudet.

Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had eight points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in Ramapo’s 60-53 loss to Montclair State. She scored 22 and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 77-75 win over TCNJ.

In Rowan’s 93-76 loss to New Jersey City, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had three points and four rebounds. Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) added two points and three rebounds. In an 83-41 win over Rutgers-Newark, Holt had six points and two rebounds. Herlihy scored nine and grabbed three rebounds, and Trina Deveny-Bethea (Cedar Creek) added two points and two rebounds.

Jezlyn Cross (Cedar Creek) scored six in TCNJ’s 60-35 win over Stockton.

Kimberly Casiello (Wildwood Catholic) had nine points, three rebounds and two assists in Widener’s 68-60 loss to Lebanon Valley.

