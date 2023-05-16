The Stockton University track and field teams competed at the Widener Final Qualifier on Monday, the Ospreys' final competition before the All-Atlantic Regional Championships later this week.

Stockton freshman Gavin Lum (Southern Regional H.S.) won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.52 seconds and tied for first in the pole vault (4.35 meters).

Also for the Stockton men, Carson Latham finished ninth in a field of 38 in the 100 dash. His time was 11.04 seconds.

The Stockton women's team had two runner-up finishes. Shahyan Abraham was second in a field of 18 in the shot put (13.50m). Taking second in the pole vault (3.10m) was Madison Fey.

Several other Ospreys turned in notable performances. Isabella Freda had a personal best of 41.87 meters to take sixth in the hammer throw. Kayla Kass finished seventh overall, and third among collegiate runners, in a field of 43 in the 800 run. Her time was 2:13.72. Achieving personal bests were freshmen Emma Conroy in the 200 (27.14 seconds) and Gabriella Collins in the 800 (2:21.37).

For the Stockton men, Ryan Fisher (Barnegat) had a personal best of 51.05 seconds in the 400. Joseph deBeaumont had his personal best (1:56.12) in the 800. Turning in personal bests in the 1,500 were Erik Ackerman (3:54.86) and Mike Stec (4:12.14). Daniel Squicciarini finished the steeplechase in 10:00.01 for his personal best.

Thirty-two Stockton athletes competed at the meet in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Approximately 25 Ospreys have qualified to compete in the regional meet at Susquehanna University on Wednesday and Thursday in Sellinsgrove, Pennsylvania.