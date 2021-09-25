Southern girls volleyball team wins twice: Roundup

The host Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team beat Jackson Liberty 2-0 and topped Washington Township 2-0 on Saturday at the Southern Invitational.
Southern beat Jackson 25-3 and 25-14. The scores against Washington Township were 25-18 and 25-23.
Hailea Krause led the Rams with 16 kills and had eight digs against Jackson, and Molly Regulski had 24 assists and 12 service points. In the win over Washington Township, Southern's Jordyn Hamlin had 11 kills, Regulski had 23 assists, and Krause nine kills, 14 digs and 10 service points.
Southern improved to 7-5.
Pinelands Regional 2, Lakewood 0 (Friday): The visiting Wildcats (6-1) won with scores of 25-12 and 32-30.
Olivia Benson had nine kills and four digs for Pinelands, and Caitlyn Downes added seven digs, six service points and four aces. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 14 assists and 10 service points, and Jayne Wilkinson added six kills.
Lakewood fell to 2-6.
BOYS SOCCER
Williamstown 1, Vineland 0: Joseph Pierre-Jacques scored the only goal of the game in the first half for host Williamstown (5-3), and Brandon Vu assisted. Coy Camiscioli had four saves for the shutout.
Tristan DeLeon made two saves for Vineland (4-3).
No. 8 Ocean City 4, Absegami 1 (Friday): John Lindsay scored two first-half goals for visiting Ocean City, which is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
Chris Catona and Dan Leiser added goals for the Red Raiders in the second half. Lambros Koutsfetsoulis had two assists, and Tanner Bell andd Nick Volpe had one apiece. Evan Schweibinz and Aidan Walsh each had two saves for O.C. (5-0).
Alex Rebolledo scored for Absegami (1-6) to make it 2-1 in the first half. Ryan Koperuos had nine stops.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 5 Egg Harbor Township 6, Atlantic City 0 (Friday): Jenna Gray scored two goals and had two assists for host EHT (8-0), which is ranked fifth in the Elite 11. Anna Smith added a goal and an assist, and Brianne Macchia, Jessie Alkins and Julia Zappile each scored once. Rebecca Macchia (Brianne's sister) recorded the shutout with six saves. Mia D'Arco had 12 saves for the Vikings (1-5-1).
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
