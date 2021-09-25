 Skip to main content
Southern girls volleyball team wins twice: Roundup
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

hslivevolleyball.jpg

The host Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team beat Jackson Liberty 2-0 and topped Washington Township 2-0 on Saturday at the Southern Invitational.

Southern beat Jackson 25-3 and 25-14. The scores against Washington Township were 25-18 and 25-23.

Hailea Krause led the Rams with 16 kills and had eight digs against Jackson, and Molly Regulski had 24 assists and 12 service points. In the win over Washington Township, Southern's Jordyn Hamlin had 11 kills, Regulski had 23 assists, and Krause nine kills, 14 digs and 10 service points.

Southern improved to 7-5.

Pinelands Regional 2, Lakewood 0 (Friday): The visiting Wildcats (6-1) won with scores of 25-12 and 32-30.

Olivia Benson had nine kills and four digs for Pinelands, and Caitlyn Downes added seven digs, six service points and four aces. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 14 assists and 10 service points, and Jayne Wilkinson added six kills.

Lakewood fell to 2-6.

BOYS SOCCER

Williamstown 1, Vineland 0: Joseph Pierre-Jacques scored the only goal of the game in the first half for host Williamstown (5-3), and Brandon Vu assisted. Coy Camiscioli had four saves for the shutout.

Tristan DeLeon made two saves for Vineland (4-3).

No. 8 Ocean City 4, Absegami 1 (Friday): John Lindsay scored two first-half goals for visiting Ocean City, which is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

Chris Catona and Dan Leiser added goals for the Red Raiders in the second half. Lambros Koutsfetsoulis had two assists, and Tanner Bell andd Nick Volpe had one apiece. Evan Schweibinz and Aidan Walsh each had two saves for O.C. (5-0).

Alex Rebolledo scored for Absegami (1-6) to make it 2-1 in the first half. Ryan Koperuos had nine stops.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 5 Egg Harbor Township 6, Atlantic City 0 (Friday): Jenna Gray scored two goals and had two assists for host EHT (8-0), which is ranked fifth in the Elite 11. Anna Smith added a goal and an assist, and Brianne Macchia, Jessie Alkins and Julia Zappile each scored once. Rebecca Macchia (Brianne's sister) recorded the shutout with six saves. Mia D'Arco had 12 saves for the Vikings (1-5-1).

 

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Girls tennis

From Friday

Our Lady of Mercy Academy 4, Cedar Creek 1

Singles-Jenna Crawford CC d. Jacqueline Carey 6-1, 6-0; Jessica Haddad O d. Julia Flynn 6-1, 6-1; Jenna D'Orio O d. Angellia Wyld 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles-Bella Martinez-Amani Malickel O d. Rebecca Einwechter-Phoebe Kershenblatt 6-1, 6-3; Ava Valecce-Annalise Visalli O d. Clarabella Couch-Janavi Vadnerker 6-0, 6-0.

Records- CC 3-6; OLMA 7-1.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

