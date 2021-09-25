Southern girls volleyball team wins twice: Roundup

The host Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team beat Jackson Liberty 2-0 and topped Washington Township 2-0 on Saturday at the Southern Invitational.

Southern beat Jackson 25-3 and 25-14. The scores against Washington Township were 25-18 and 25-23.

Hailea Krause led the Rams with 16 kills and had eight digs against Jackson, and Molly Regulski had 24 assists and 12 service points. In the win over Washington Township, Southern's Jordyn Hamlin had 11 kills, Regulski had 23 assists, and Krause nine kills, 14 digs and 10 service points.

Southern improved to 7-5.

Pinelands Regional 2, Lakewood 0 (Friday): The visiting Wildcats (6-1) won with scores of 25-12 and 32-30.

Olivia Benson had nine kills and four digs for Pinelands, and Caitlyn Downes added seven digs, six service points and four aces. Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 14 assists and 10 service points, and Jayne Wilkinson added six kills.

Lakewood fell to 2-6.

BOYS SOCCER