South Jersey South Shore Baseball League kicks off second season

The South Jersey South Shore Baseball League, now in its second season, started Tuesday with a schedule which should run into early August.

The SJSSBL has 11 teams, having added Hammonton, which last year was one of only two teams in the rival Atlantic County Baseball League.

The other teams in the S.J. South Shore League include the Northfield Cardinals, led by manager and league president Joe Bunting, the defending league champion South Jersey Surf, the Buena Blue Dawgs, the Somers Point Captains, the Ventnor Baysox, the Galloway Mustangs, the Absecon Outlaws, the Egg Harbor City Knights, the Ocean City Water Dogs and the Egg Harbor Township Eagles. Hammonton is known as the Hot Shots.

Like the ACBL, the league’s games are held mostly at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and games are scheduled for seven innings.

“We’re very excited,” Bunting said. “The league seems very balanced from top to bottom. I don’t think any team will go undefeated, and I don’t think there will be a team with just a couple wins. The league has a lot of local talent and college players. We’ll have a 21-game schedule, with three rounds of playoffs ending probably the first week of August.”

Bunting said there will be a league All-Star Game on July 16 at Birch Grove Park in Northfield, which is the home park of the Cardinals and Surf. He also said the league’s games will be livestreamed and that other technology will play a part.

The South Jersey Surf beat Buena 3-1 in 2021 in the best-of-five SJSSBL championship series.

“We have a pretty good team this year. We have a lot of returning players,” said Jeff Ball, manager of the Surf and a former major league player. “We’ve mixed in other players as well, from different colleges in the local tri-state area. We’ve brought in some of the Margate Hurricanes players as well (from the ACBL). As you know, that league has folded. Hopefully we’ll create a bond and keep the South Jersey Surf alive."

Ball was formerly the manager of the Atlantic City Surf baseball team, which used to play at Sandcastle Stadium.

“We’re taking a little bit of the Atlantic City Surf vibe and mix it in with South Jersey," Ball said. "Hopefully we’ll win it again. Last year we had a lot of players from all over that came in, and there was a lot of notoriety for the league. It was good to win it.”

Hammonton beat host Northfield 6-1 Tuesday in their season opener. Winning pitcher Josh Wagner gave up six hits. Hammonton’s Jon Gonzalez had two doubles and John Newman had three hits.

“Most of the guys came back from last year, but we added a lot,” Hammonton manager Sam Rodio said. “The gist of the story (of coming to the new league) is that the ACBL umbrella didn’t have any teams any more. Us and Margate played each other 20 times last year. The ACBL couldn’t add any teams, and everybody in this new league is content. Probably the only option for us, if we want to continue, was to go over to this league.”

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

