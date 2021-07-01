South Jersey lifeguard season begins Friday in Longport

The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association season beach patrol racing begins Friday at a now-familiar place — Longport.
The S.J. Chiefs Association season starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday with the 49th annual Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races at the 33rd Avenue beach.
The event will be the first South Jersey team event since the summer of 2019.
The Longport Beach Patrol, once an underdog, has now won the team title of the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships four times in a row (2016-19).
Friday's event has a doubles row, a swim and a singles row. The competing teams are the five Atlantic County beach patrols — Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport.
The McGrath Longport Memorials is a rare pre-July 4 lifeguard event. The fans should be ready for the action, since nearly all of the 2020 lifeguard race season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Everybody's happy to be back," Longport Beach Patrol Chief Matt Kelm said. "There could be a lot of changes in the (racing) lineups. A new crop is coming up and that's a good thing.
"I assume we'll have a big crowd. They haven't seen it in a long time and there's a holiday coming up. We would have liked to hold it on a different day (after July 4), but it's only five beach patrols, and our event is traditionally on a Friday. There wasn't a lot of wiggle room to have it on a different week."
The season schedule contains familiar, traditional events, some of which have been held for many decades. Beach rowing and swimming are the dominant attractions, but there are also triathlons, long rows, surf dash (short sprint-swim races in the surf), paddleboarding, beach runs, combination races (such as a row-swim), and a pool meet.
There are also four South Jersey all-female events, starting with the 23rd annual Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 33rd Avenue beach.
"With respect, to the racing season, it's back," Kelm said. "It's pretty consistent. Once it starts it doesn't stop."
The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association has 15 member beach patrols from Brigantine to Cape May Point.
"Everyone's ready to get back to racing," said Sandy Bosacco, the president of the association. "There are lot of different kinds of races, and they show the different skills of lifeguarding. It's an opportunity for the guards to show their skills and athleticism. The training they do is important because it sharpens their skills for the job."
The Chiefs Association's top events are the "Big Three." They are the 51st annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships (July 30 in Wildwood), the 75h annual Margate World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races (Aug. 6 in Margate) and the 81st South Jersey Lifeguard Championships (Aug. 13 in Longport).
Long Beach Island's six beach patrols also have an ever-increasing number of events. The oldest and most prestigious is the 59th annual Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament. The two-day LBI Tournament will be held Aug. 6 and 7 at 5th Street beach in Surf City. Harvey Cedars is the five-time defending champion (2015-19).
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.