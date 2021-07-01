South Jersey lifeguard season begins Friday in Longport

The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association season beach patrol racing begins Friday at a now-familiar place — Longport.

The S.J. Chiefs Association season starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday with the 49th annual Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races at the 33rd Avenue beach.

The event will be the first South Jersey team event since the summer of 2019.

The Longport Beach Patrol, once an underdog, has now won the team title of the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships four times in a row (2016-19).

Friday's event has a doubles row, a swim and a singles row. The competing teams are the five Atlantic County beach patrols — Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport.

The McGrath Longport Memorials is a rare pre-July 4 lifeguard event. The fans should be ready for the action, since nearly all of the 2020 lifeguard race season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everybody's happy to be back," Longport Beach Patrol Chief Matt Kelm said. "There could be a lot of changes in the (racing) lineups. A new crop is coming up and that's a good thing.