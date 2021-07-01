 Skip to main content
South Jersey lifeguard season begins Friday in Longport
LIFEGUARD RACES

South Jersey lifeguard season begins Friday in Longport

Brigantine lifeg races

Sean Duffey, left and Mike McGrath of the Longport Beach Patrol compete in a race in Brigantine in 2015.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association season beach patrol racing begins Friday at a now-familiar place — Longport.

The S.J. Chiefs Association season starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday with the 49th annual Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races at the 33rd Avenue beach.

The event will be the first South Jersey team event since the summer of 2019.

The Longport Beach Patrol, once an underdog, has now won the team title of the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships four times in a row (2016-19).

Friday's event has a doubles row, a swim and a singles row. The competing teams are the five Atlantic County beach patrols — Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport.

The McGrath Longport Memorials is a rare pre-July 4 lifeguard event. The fans should be ready for the action, since nearly all of the 2020 lifeguard race season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everybody's happy to be back," Longport Beach Patrol Chief Matt Kelm said. "There could be a lot of changes in the (racing) lineups. A new crop is coming up and that's a good thing.

"I assume we'll have a big crowd. They haven't seen it in a long time and there's a holiday coming up. We would have liked to hold it on a different day (after July 4), but it's only five beach patrols, and our event is traditionally on a Friday. There wasn't a lot of wiggle room to have it on a different week."

The season schedule contains familiar, traditional events, some of which have been held for many decades. Beach rowing and swimming are the dominant attractions, but there are also triathlons, long rows, surf dash (short sprint-swim races in the surf), paddleboarding, beach runs, combination races (such as a row-swim), and a pool meet.

There are also four South Jersey all-female events, starting with the 23rd annual Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 33rd Avenue beach.

"With respect, to the racing season, it's back," Kelm said. "It's pretty consistent. Once it starts it doesn't stop."

The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association has 15 member beach patrols from Brigantine to Cape May Point.

"Everyone's ready to get back to racing," said Sandy Bosacco, the president of the association. "There are lot of different kinds of races, and they show the different skills of lifeguarding. It's an opportunity for the guards to show their skills and athleticism. The training they do is important because it sharpens their skills for the job."

The Chiefs Association's top events are the "Big Three." They are the 51st annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships (July 30 in Wildwood), the 75h annual Margate World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races (Aug. 6 in Margate) and the 81st South Jersey Lifeguard Championships (Aug. 13 in Longport).

Long Beach Island's six beach patrols also have an ever-increasing number of events. The oldest and most prestigious is the 59th annual Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament. The two-day LBI Tournament will be held Aug. 6 and 7 at 5th Street beach in Surf City. Harvey Cedars is the five-time defending champion (2015-19).

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

LIFEGUARD RACES SCHEDULE

JULY

2: Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6:30 p.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport

6: Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational, 6:30 p.m., 33rd Ave. beach, Longport

8: Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational, 6 p.m., 16th Street beach, Brigantine

9: Cape May County Lifeguard Championships, 6:30 p.m., Rambler Road beach, Wildwood Crest

10: Brennan McCann Masters Row, 7:30 p.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township

10: T. John Carey Masters Ocean Swim, 10 a.m., 34th Street beach, Ocean City

12: Surf City Beach Patrol Epic Lifeguard Tournament, 6 p.m., 5th Street beach, Surf City

12: Cape May Beach Patrol Superathalon, 6:30 p.m., 2nd and Beach avenues, Cape May

15: Long Beach Township Women's Invitational, 7 a.m., 68h Street beach, Long Beach Township

16: Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6 p.m., 15th Avenue beach, North Wildwood

18: South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships, 7 p.m., Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

20: Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row, 6 p.m., Deauville Inn, Strathmere, Upper Township

23: Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, 6:30 p.m., Chelsea Avenue beach, Atlantic City

24: Sea Isle City Beach Patrol 1-Mile Ocean Swim, 11 a.m., 44th Avenue beach, Sea Isle City

24: Murray Mile Ocean Classic (Swim), 6:30 p.m., 35th Street beach, Avalon

25: David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6:15 p.m., 35th Street beach, Avalon

26: Ship Bottom Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race, 6:30 p.m., 19th Street beach, Ship Bottom

28: Cape May Point Women's Lifeguard Challenge, 6:30 p.m., St. Pete's Beach, Cape May Point

29: Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational, 6:30 p.m., 34th Street beach, Ocean City

30: Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood

31: Pier to Pier 1-Mile Challenge Swim, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood

AUGUST

1: Around The Island Marathon Swim, 7 a.m., Atlantic City crew boathouse

1: Tri-Resort Lifeguard Championships, Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood

2: South Jersey Paddle Board Championships, 6 p.m., 16th Street beach, Brigantine

4: USLA Junior and U19 National Lifeguard Championships, 8 a.m., South Padre Island, Texas

5-7: USLA National Lifeguard Championships, 8 a.m., South Padre Island, Texas

5: Tri-Wood Lifeguard Championships, Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood

6-7: Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament, 6 p.m., 5th Street beach, Surf City

6: Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races, 6:30 p.m., Decatur Avenue beach, Margate

7: Brennan McCann Masters Row, 7:30 p.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township

8: Wildwood Navy Seal Challenge, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood

11: Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational, 6:30 p.m., Suffolk Avenue beach, Ventnor

13: South Jersey Lifeguard Championships, 6:30 p.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport

14: Captain Bill Gallagher Sea Isle City Beach Patrol 10-Mile Island Run, 5:45 p.m., 44th Avenue beach, Sea Isle City

15: Captain Turner Memorial Swim, 8:30 a.m., 33rd Avenue beach, Longport

18: Murph Mile, 6:30 p.m., Philadelphia and Beach avenues, Cape May

20: John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races, 6:30 p.m., Suffolk Avenue beach, Ventnor

24: Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row, 7 a.m., 1st and Surf avenues, North Wildwood

26: Hammer Row, 6:15 p.m., Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township

SEPTEMBER

11: Brennan McCann Masters Row, 7:30 p.m., Seaview Harbor beach

INSIDE

A complete list of this summer's area lifeguard races, B5.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

