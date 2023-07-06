The South Jersey beach patrol racing season begins Friday with two popular events, the Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races and the Cape May County Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Crest.
The 51st annnual McGrath Longport Memorials will be held at 6:30 p.m. at 33rd Avenue beach in Longport. Competing will be the Atlantic County beach patrols of Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport. The three races are the doubles row, the swim and the singles row.
The 39th annual Cape May County Championships will start at 6:30 p.m. at Rambler Road beach in Wildwood Crest. The 10 Cape May County patrols from Ocean City to Cape May Point will compete. There will be seven races.
Longport has won four straight McGrath team titles (2018-19, 2021-22). Avalon won the Cape May County title last year, and Wildwood Crest won in 2019 and 2021. Nearly all lifeguard events were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
