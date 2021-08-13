South Jersey lifeguards vie for championship in nearly century-old competition

Longport’s South Jersey winning streak is outstanding but not totally unique. There have been other patrols that have dominated in other eras. Ocean City won four from 1949-52 and took the title from 1961-71, counting three ties. Ventnor won four out of five in 1999 and 2001-03.

Rivalries are big, too. Ventnor, Margate or Ocean City were the only team winners from 2001 through 2014, except in 2006 when Ventnor and Ocean City tied. The event has had eight ties for the team title, but it now uses the South Jersey tiebreaker rule, which is the higher finish in the doubles row.

“I was only in it once,” said Mason of the South Jersey event. “I was a 150-pound stern man, and Tom was 6-3 and 140. He was long and lanky. It felt great to win it. We thought we had a chance after we got second in the Margate Memorials. With the benefit of nearly 50 years of hindsight, I would add that we were extremely fortunate. Tom and I were lucky to have a good boat to row, sound advice from those older and more experienced than we, the enthusiastic support of our fellow guards, great conditions to row in, an ideal lane to start from and a teammate with the heart of a lion in swimmer Billy Howarth. We got the points for the team title when Billy beat Jim Whelan (of Atlantic City) for second place in the swim in a run to the line. Jim (later the mayor of Atlantic City and a state senator) was Billy’s swim coach at Temple University.”