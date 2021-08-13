South Jersey lifeguards vie for championship in nearly century-old competition

The South Jersey Lifeguard Championships is one of the oldest beach competitions in the country.
Winning it as a team or an individual is a special honor.
The 81st edition of the South Jersey Championships will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at the 33rd Avenue beach in Longport.
The South Jersey event is the last of area lifeguarding’s Big Three, and it has a stature and character all its own. It’s older than the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorials and the Dutch Hoffman Memorials, the other events of the Big Three.
“I’ve heard that it’s the oldest lifeguard race in the country,” said Murray Wolf, 82, a longtime captain of the Avalon Beach Patrol who retired after last year. “In the old days (the 1950s), there weren’t many lifeguard events. Even the Dutch Hoffmans didn’t exist then. The crowds were gigantic, definitely, for the South Jerseys and Margate Memorials.”
VENTNOR — Stacey Price joined the Ventnor City Beach Patrol nine years ago.
The South Jersey Lifeguard Championships began in 1924. It was discontinued a few times, most notably in some of the early years when the South Jersey beach patrols competed instead in the National Championships. But the event has been held every year since 1949 except for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, commonly called “the Jerseys,” is hosted every year by the previous year’s winner, and Longport has won it four times in a row (2016-19).
The South Jersey Championships used to consist of a doubles row and a swim. Wolf, the president of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association in 1973, was instrumental as the event voted that year to add a singles row.
“It only passed by a vote of 7-6, with two of the chiefs not there, but I’ve never heard anyone complain about it since,” Wolf said.
The popularity of lifeguard racing, a free event you have to don’t dress up for, has caused an explosion of new beach events, both in the South Jersey Association (Brigantine to Cape May Point) and Long Beach Island.
The Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races will celebrate its 75th editi…
But no event tops the South Jersey Championships, an event lifeguards begin to train for weeks and months ahead of time.
Ron Kirk, of Egg Harbor Township, won six South Jersey rowing titles (five doubles rows, one singles row) for the Ocean City Beach Patrol from 1981 to 1994.
“Winning it was a thrill,” said Kirk, 67. “I started in April to get ready. There are a lot of races now, and that’s good for the young guys. They’re shorter races, and that’s good for the spectators. But the Jerseys is the big one. It’s definitely the most competitive of all the races. I started as a lifeguard when I was 18 in 1972, and I was in the Jerseys a couple times before I won (with John Herron in the doubles row in 1981). That made it even sweeter.
“Competing in the doubles gave me the best friends I ever had. You form a bond and have a lot of conversation.”
Longport’s South Jersey winning streak is outstanding but not totally unique. There have been other patrols that have dominated in other eras. Ocean City won four from 1949-52 and took the title from 1961-71, counting three ties. Ventnor won four out of five in 1999 and 2001-03.
BRIGANTINE — The host Brigantine Beach Patrol won the first three races and the team title o…
Rivalries are big, too. Ventnor, Margate or Ocean City were the only team winners from 2001 through 2014, except in 2006 when Ventnor and Ocean City tied. The event has had eight ties for the team title, but it now uses the South Jersey tiebreaker rule, which is the higher finish in the doubles row.
Ventnor broke Ocean City’s streak in 1972 as Tom Hauck and Jim Mason won the doubles for Ventnor. Mason, now 72, still rows today, and finished fifth with Judge Casciato in 48 minutes, 3 seconds Aug. 7 in the Brennan McCann Masters Row series in Egg Harbor Township.
“I was only in it once,” said Mason of the South Jersey event. “I was a 150-pound stern man, and Tom was 6-3 and 140. He was long and lanky. It felt great to win it. We thought we had a chance after we got second in the Margate Memorials. With the benefit of nearly 50 years of hindsight, I would add that we were extremely fortunate. Tom and I were lucky to have a good boat to row, sound advice from those older and more experienced than we, the enthusiastic support of our fellow guards, great conditions to row in, an ideal lane to start from and a teammate with the heart of a lion in swimmer Billy Howarth. We got the points for the team title when Billy beat Jim Whelan (of Atlantic City) for second place in the swim in a run to the line. Jim (later the mayor of Atlantic City and a state senator) was Billy’s swim coach at Temple University.”
Whelan won the event’s swim in 1970 and 1971.
Jack Kelly Jr. of Ocean City, won the S.J. doubles row with Joe Regan in 1944. Kelly, the brother of actress and Oscar winner Grace Kelly, was a four-time Olympian in rowing and won a bronze medal in singles sculls in 1956.
WILDWOOD — The Longport Beach Patrol won four of five races to capture the team title at the…
Ocean City’s Dick Thieler won the South Jersey swim six times in seven years, in 1959 and 1961-65. His feat would be matched by Margate’s Tom Swift about three decades later. Swift won the South Jersey swim title in 1990 and 1992-96.
“It has a lot of history, that’s for sure,” said Swift, 48, now a lifeguard in Los Angeles County. “I was lucky to have a lot of people to get me ready, like (Margate) Chief (Carl) Smallwood (Sr.), George King, Whitey Thomas and Joe Harron. I had great coaches, like Billy Howarth, Jim Whelan and Darren Hickman. Now, three of my kids (Erin, 17, Bridget, 15, and Sheamus, 13) are L.A. County junior lifeguards. I’m volunteering and teaching the kids how to do it.
“It was great in the South Jerseys to run to the finish (after the swim) and have the crowd go crazy. One of the best things is coming out of the ocean.
“The greatest thing about lifeguarding is that it’s like a sorority, a fraternity. You go to work every day and you help people. I intend to do it at least 10 more years.”
Many say the greatness of the South Jersey Championships is its simple format of three races, any of which can determine the winner. Scoring is a simple 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places, and every point is important.
But Swift has a few suggestions to grow the event.
“I’d love to see the South Jerseys expand to have the women’s championship on Thursday and the men on Friday,” Swift said. “I’d also like to see the paddleboard (race) added to it. Twenty-five percent of my rescues are on the paddle.”
