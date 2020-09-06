LINWOOD — Somers Point won the District 16 Little League baseball championship Sunday night, even though the team lost 5-4 to rival Mainland.
Somers Point edged Mainland, which is a team comprised of players from Northfield and Linwood, by winning the run-differential tiebreaker. Somers Point gave up 26 runs in four games, while Mainland gave up 27 runs.
Both teams finished 2-2 in the tournament along with Hammonton, which gave up 32 runs.
Hammonton beat Mainland twice, Mainland beat Somers Point twice and Somers Point beat Hammonton twice.
Somers Point advances to the Section 4 tournament, which begins Friday in Waterford Township, Camden County. There are six teams in the tournament, which is single-elimination.
Normally, District 16 is comprised of 12 to 14 teams, but due to COVID-19 only three teams competed this season.
Mainland scored two runs in the first inning and two runs in the second.
Somers Point tied the game at four with a grand slam by J.T. McBall in the top of the third inning.
But Mainland scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by John Franchini.
Damon Herzchel had a double for Mainland in the fourth inning.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.