The Somers Point team poses with its District 16 championship banner Sunday night. A SEEN gallery from the game is attached to this story at PressofAC.com.

 Guy Gargan / Staff Writer

The Somers Point Little League baseball team advanced to the final of the Section 4 tournament Saturday night with a 7-0 win over East Greenwich. 

Starting pitcher Anthony Nodado nearly threw a no-hitter, striking out 16. He threw 5⅔ innings but was unable to finish the game because he reached the Little League-mandated 85 pitch count. Chip Clooney came in to get the final out and finish the no-hit shutout.

T.J. McBall was 2 for 2 with single and a double. Kyle Williams was 2 for 2 with two  singles. Aiden Flanigan was 2 for 2 with two singles.

Somers Point, which is comprised of 11- and 12-year-olds, will play Haddonfield at 5 p.m. Sunday in the single-elimination final. The winner advances to the state tournament in Holbrook, Jackson Township on Sept. 26 and 27.

