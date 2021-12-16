Somers Point Community First hosts tree lighting event

SOMERS POINT — Santa Claus arrived on Bay Avenue on Dec. 8 to help usher in the holiday season with local residents and members of Somers Point Community First. Twenty-five Christmas trees from Huffman Farms and Greenhouses now twinkle brightly in the evening on the block of Bay Avenue between New York Avenue and Medical Center Way. The trees were decorated by local businesses, community groups, several families and departments at Shore Medical Center.
— Press staff reports
